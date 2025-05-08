Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Donnie Wahlberg supported by wife Jenny McCarthy as Blue Bloods spin-off gets major update
Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy attend the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty

The Blue Bloods alum will be continuing his role as Donny Reagan in Boston Blue

Beatriz Colon
Beatriz Colon - New York
New York WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
It's an exciting time for Donnie Wahlberg, and he has the support of his wife Jenny McCarthy through it all.

Last year, the Blue Bloods actor and his fellow cast members from the CBS procedural were heartbroken to learn that the show had been cancelled after 14 seasons on the air.

It has since however been announced that the former New Kids on the Block member will be part of a spin-off, Boston Blue, and his wife has taken to Instagram to express her excitement and support.

Will Hochman and Donnie Wahlberg are seen on the set of "Blue Bloods" on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© GC Images
Donnie starred on Blue Bloods for 14 years

Following a CBS press conference at Paramount to discuss the networks upcoming slate of shows to premiere in the 2025-2026 season, Jenny made a congratulatory post in honor of Donnie, writing: "Congrats to my husband @donniewahlberg for this amazing opportunity to bring more joy to so many people who watch you."

She further gushed: "Boston Blue is no doubt going to shine with your leadership and big giant heart. So proud of you, mister."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their own excitement over it, with one writing: "So excited to watch your Mr. in this new series Boston Blue!" as others followed suit with: "So awesome! Congrats. I am looking forward to seeing Boston Blue!!" and: "Blue Bloods was a favorite show and I can't hardly wait for this; it's already a favorite!!" as well as: "This is gonna be so good!"

"The Gray Areas" Danny and Baez investigate the death of a rising MMA fighter. Also, Eddie and Jamie race to find Badillo, whose job is on the line after he's caught smoking weed; Frank is blindsided when Mayor Chase (Dylan Walsh) asks the Governor to send in the National Guard to help patrol the subway system; and Erin is determined to prove the innocence of a mock trial competition winner who is arrested for drug possession, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Nov. 22 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan© Getty Images
The show was cancelled in 2024

Blue Bloods, which premiered in 2010, in addition to Donnie also starred Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Abigail Hawk, and Len Cariou, among others.

Though it remains unclear who else from the cast might join Boston Blue — Donnie's character Danny Reagan will be moving from New York to Boston — also recently announced that Sonequa Martin-Green has joined the cast as Detective Lena Silver.

Donnie Wahlberg and Sonequa Martin-Green attend the CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic
Boston Blue just got its first cast member

"I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters during this week's CBS press conference, per Deadline, adding: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long. Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I’m super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family."

Sonequa Martin-Green arrives at CBS Fest 2025 at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© Getty Images
Sonequa has previously starred in Star Trek: Discovery and My Friend Zoe

Donnie himself said: "I'm incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations."

He added: "We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too."

WATCH: Get a first look at Blue Bloods spin-off Boston Blue

