Donnie Wahlberg supported by wife Jenny McCarthy as Blue Bloods spin-off gets major update

It's an exciting time for Donnie Wahlberg, and he has the support of his wife Jenny McCarthy through it all.

Last year, the Blue Bloods actor and his fellow cast members from the CBS procedural were heartbroken to learn that the show had been cancelled after 14 seasons on the air.

It has since however been announced that the former New Kids on the Block member will be part of a spin-off, Boston Blue, and his wife has taken to Instagram to express her excitement and support.

Following a CBS press conference at Paramount to discuss the networks upcoming slate of shows to premiere in the 2025-2026 season, Jenny made a congratulatory post in honor of Donnie, writing: "Congrats to my husband @donniewahlberg for this amazing opportunity to bring more joy to so many people who watch you."

She further gushed: "Boston Blue is no doubt going to shine with your leadership and big giant heart. So proud of you, mister."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express their own excitement over it, with one writing: "So excited to watch your Mr. in this new series Boston Blue!" as others followed suit with: "So awesome! Congrats. I am looking forward to seeing Boston Blue!!" and: "Blue Bloods was a favorite show and I can't hardly wait for this; it's already a favorite!!" as well as: "This is gonna be so good!"

Blue Bloods, which premiered in 2010, in addition to Donnie also starred Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Vanessa Ray, Abigail Hawk, and Len Cariou, among others.

Though it remains unclear who else from the cast might join Boston Blue — Donnie's character Danny Reagan will be moving from New York to Boston — also recently announced that Sonequa Martin-Green has joined the cast as Detective Lena Silver.

"I'm gonna have to get a really good Boston accent, just so I can throw it out at times," she told reporters during this week's CBS press conference, per Deadline, adding: "We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long. Being Detective Lena Silver, who is coming from a prominent law enforcement family, you will love the Silvers too. I’m super excited for this partnership, and to be back in the CBS family."

Donnie himself said: "I'm incredibly grateful for the years on Blue Bloods, and incredibly grateful to be able to keep the traditional Blue Bloods alive and move it forward into a new world with new friends and new situations."

He added: "We are really really working on this universe in a way that I think the Blue Bloods viewers are gonna be very happy, very excited, and a whole new world of viewers are gonna be able to discover us, too."