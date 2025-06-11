Bad Sisters star Anne-Marie Duff celebrates personal milestone in rare update

In 2024, Anne-Marie, 54, won a BAFTA for best supporting actress for her lead role as Grace Williams in Apple TV’s drama series Bad Sisters.

Bad Sisters follows the story of four sisters who have always been there for each other – but when the husband of Grace, Anne-Marie's character, mysteriously dies, their bonds are tested like never before.

Grace is the second eldest of the Garvey sisters, and is married to the abusive and manipulative John Paul Williams (Claes Bang).

Much of the first season revolves around her sisters' attempts to protect her from John Paul and ultimately, their joint effort to kill him.

Coercively controlled Grace is belittled by her husband, which leads to a strained relationship with her sisters as she constantly defends John Paul's behaviour.

In season two, Grace's story takes a turn as she dies in a car crash, leading her sisters to investigate her death.