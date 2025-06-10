Netflix adds 'excellent' binge-worthy six-parter with Line of Duty and Vera stars

Looking for a binge-worthy crime comedy? Netflix has got you covered. The streamer recently added the hit sitcom, Year of the Rabbit, about a group of detectives in Victorian-era London.

The series, which first aired on Channel 4 in 2019 and has been hailed as "excellent" by viewers, features an impressive cast, including Line of Duty's Keeley Hawes and Vera's Paul Kaye. Get the details…

What is Year of the Rabbit about?

The series, which is set in Victorian London, follows DI Rabbit, a "hardened booze-hound who's seen it all" and his "hapless" new partner, Strauss.

The synopsis continues: "While investigating a murder, the ambitious daughter of the chief of police joins them, becoming London's first female officer. Together, the trio must fight crime while rubbing shoulders with street gangs, crooked politicians and Bulgarian princes.

© IFC Films/Everett/Shutterstock Matt Berry stars in Year of the Rabbit

Who stars in Year of the Rabbit?

Matt Berry (The IT Crowd, What We Do in the Shadows) stars as DI Rabbit, alongside Freddie Fox (White House Farm, Slow Horses) as Strauss, and Susan Wokoma (Chewing Gum, Cheaters) as Mabel Wisbech, daughter of the chief of police.

The star-studded cast also includes Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard, Misbehaviour) as the mysterious Lydia, Sally Phillips (Veep, Bridget Jones) as Princess Violetta of Bulgaria, and Jill Halfpenny (Three Girls, In the Club) as Rabbit's ex, Flora.

© IFC Films/Everett/Shutterstock The series is now available on Netflix

Rounding out the cast are Paul Kaye (After Life, Vera) David Dawson (Last Kingdom, Ripper Street), Ann Mitchell (Call The Midwife, Widows), Alistair Petrie (The Night Manager, Sex Education), Matthew Holness (Garth Marenghi's Darkplace, Toast of London) and Craig Parkinson (Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, Line of Duty).

What are viewers saying about Year of the Rabbit?

Viewers have been full of praise for the show on social media, with one person writing: "I loved it and howled with laughter throughout," while another added: "Matt Berry has done it again. Genius! Very dark comedy with some really good twists thrown in."

A third viewer penned: "I loved it. It was only 6 episodes but every one was worth ALL the time spent. The humour was amazing (maybe not to everyone's taste), the actors were brilliant. The plot was intense and mesmerising, I liked how straight to the point it was," while another hailed the series as "excellent".

© Channel 4 Viewers have praised the show on social media

Will there be a second season?

Sadly, there will not be another season of Year of the Rabbit. While the show was renewed following its first season, Channel 4 back-tracked on its decision to commission a second series after the coronavirus pandemic forced the British broadcaster into £150M of content cuts, according to Deadline.

Year of the Rabbit is available to stream on Netflix.