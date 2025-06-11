One of ITV's 'most watched dramas' confirmed for fourth series

Attention all Trigger Point fans! ITV has just announced its renewal of the fourth series – and we can’t wait for this one to air!

Trigger Point, starring Line of Duty's Vicky McClure who plays Lana Washington, follows a team of bomb disposal officers, known as EXPOs, as they work to keep the capital safe from explosive devices and terrorist threats.

Can't wait to watch? Keep reading to find out more…

What do we know about the season 4 renewal?

The announcement comes as filming concludes on the third series, which has been in production across London since January.

© ITV VICKY MCCLURE as Lana Washington in Trigger Point series 2

On Monday (9 June), ITV announced it had recommissioned a fourth series of Trigger Point, starring Vicky McClure and produced by Jed Mercurio’s HTM Television.

According to ITV, the cast will film season four across the coming summer months.

The new season is written by Chris Brandon (Bloodlands) and will be directed by Jennie Darnell (Payback, Line of Duty) and Nirpal Bhogal (DI Ray, Grace), with series producer Kristian Dench (The Capture, Red Eye) and block producer Kingsley Hoskins (The Road Trip, The Flatshare).

When can we watch Trigger Point Season 4?

As filming wraps up for season three – which is due to air in the autumn schedule on ITV1 and STV, and will be available for streaming on ITX and STV Player – series four is expected to hit screens in 2026.

© ITV Vicky stars alongside Eric Shango as Danny

Is Trigger Point worth watching?

Season two, which last aired in September 2024, averaged 8.1million viewers and was streamed 30million times on ITVX.

Series three also had a special guest visit – back in March, Her Majesty The Queen visited the Trigger Point set to mark the start of ITV’s 70th year celebrations, and following the success of the series. Well, if it's good enough for the Queen…

With the news, ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill, commented: "Trigger Point is one of ITV’s most-watched dramas of last year after Mr Bates vs The Post Office, so I’m delighted that this thrilling series is returning for a fourth series. I know audiences will be once again on the edge of their seat as Lana and the team take us on another thrilling ride to keep the capital safe."

© ITV Season 3 is due to air this autumn

Meanwhile, Vicky McClure added: "We’re all buzzing ITV have such faith in this series to commission a fourth before the third has even aired.

"I love working with the team, we have a great time making the show and I cannot wait to continue Lana’s journey on Trigger Point."