Bad Sisters season 2: Apple TV+ show's bittersweet ending explained

Bad Sisters season two finished on a bittersweet note as the Garvey sisters once again managed to evade prison, despite one of two of them probably really deserving some jail time at this point. So what happened in the season finale, and how does it relate to Grace's untimely demise? Find out here…

In a flashback to Grace's final argument with 'Ian Reilly', it is revealed that after she confesses to JP's murder, he leaves and attempts to blackmail Grace. Her new husband was revealed to be a scam artist who married Grace in order to extort money - and had done it several times before - joining grief groups to meet widows while having a wife and children at home.

He is also revealed to be a former police officer who had been accused of sexual harassment - so essentially an all-round bad guy! After taking out the money to pay Ian off, Grace meets with him - only to tell him that there is no way she is letting him blackmail her, hence why the £20,000 was found in her tortoise house.

Meanwhile, Detective Houlihan has chased the investigation enough to learn that Ian is also not who he says he is, but is strongly advised to drop the case rather than "turn on" a fellow member of the police. She decides to quit as a result.

Fiona Shaw plays Angelica in Bad Sisters

After the sisters confront Ian, he threatens to expose their involvement in JP's murder and to tell Grace's daughter Blánaid that Grace killed her father, saying: "Who do you think the Garda would listen to? […] I'm a police officer… I've a lot of colleagues north and south who would back me over a bunch of hysterical women crying wolf again."

However, his final insult goes horribly wrong for him, as he says: "How can anyone love a murdering nutjob," when he is struck and seemingly killed by Angelica, who has overheard everything. While she goes into shock, the sisters plan to dispose of the body. However, while trying to get rid of the body, which returns to the opening episode of season two, they discover that Ian is still alive. Confused, he stumbles off the cliff but is still alive, and the women call the ambulance and leave.

Ian was proven to be a bad egg in Bad Sisters

Meanwhile, Houlihan has intercepted Angelica, who has confessed to Ian's murder. However, while speaking to the women, inadvertently revealing that she knows Ian's true identity, the women serve their own type of justice as Houlihan knew that the corruption in the Garda would mean that Ian wouldn't be arrested or charged for scamming Grace.

She said: "I tried to help Grace and I want to help you now." She then answers a call and finds out that Ian is still alive. Eve shares: "He's alive right? Our sister's dead. What more punishment do we need?"

The detective then visits Ian and dissuades him from reporting the Garvey sisters to the police with her help of her former partner, who lists Ian's many crimes - and provides the sisters' an alibi, promising that he will destroy evidence and contradict his statement. They also demand that they return Grace's daughter's money to the Garveys.

The police stepped in to help the Garvey sisters

The episode concludes with the Garvey sisters happy and safe once more, with Becca having had a baby, while Bibi's wife is heavily pregnant. Meanwhile, Blánaid tells Eve that she knows her dad was a bad person, and that she is a good person like her mother. The family then gather to scatter Grace's ashes in the ocean.

Is season three happening?

There hasn't been any official announcement about season 3 yet, so watch this space!