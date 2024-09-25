Bad Sisters: the ultimate recap before season two - who killed Jean Paul and more

Bad Sisters season two is right around the corner, and if the 2022 series is anything to go by, we know we're in for a total treat with the second instalment from our favourite group of murderous Irish sisters.

However, since it was a couple of years ago now, we might be forgiven for being hazy on the details of what went down in season one. And warning, of course, there will be spoilers!

The plot in a nutshell Season one follows the Garvey sisters, Eva, Ursula, Bibi and Becka, who become increasingly worried about their fifth sister Grace, who is trapped in an emotionally abusive marriage to Jean Paul - a terrible man who takes pleasure in his attempts to ruin Grace and her sisters' lives. After a joke conversation about killing JP becomes serious, the sisters conspire together to murder JP one way or another - with each episode showing the personal vendetta every sister has against him.

What are the sisters' motives? Becka is upset as JP appeared to promise her money to support her in her therapy business, only to pretend that he was actually offering no money at all. Ursula is horrified when JP discovers her marital affair, especially when he changes his number in her phone to her lover's, so she accidentally sends him explicit photos. Bibi is deeply resentful after JP's reckless driving - that he did on purpose to scare her, knowing her parents were killed in a car crash - caused her to lose an eye. Meanwhile, JP goes up against Eva for a job promotion, deliberately sabotaging her chances - before it is eventually revealed that he sexually assaulted Eva while she was pregnant ten years earlier - and she ultimately miscarried the baby.

Who killed JP? Although all of the sisters do their best to kill JP, with Becka accidentally locking his mother Mina into a freezer and killing her in the process, it turns out it was actually Grace herself - JP's beleaguered wife - who finally kills him after discovering that he raped Eva. She strangles him in bed, then is helped by a neighbour, Gerald, to make it look like an accidental death. Gerald's involvement is the final twist to the tale - and something that Grace keeps a secret from her sisters.

What did JP do? As well as trying to ruin Grace's sisters' lives, JP made life terrible for Grace, including pinning the death of the family cat - who he killed - on her, guilt-tripping her, refusing to let her meet her sisters for a swim after giving her a glass of champagne, belittling her and much more. The sisters also discover that JP is actually a fully-fledged murderer after allowing his father George to die while choking on a taxidermy eyeball. He kept the body in a freezer at his mother's home and cashed in on his father's money in the meantime. When Becka accidentally kills Mina, JP hides his father's body in a suitcase and puts it in the garden pond.



Who tries to discover the Garvey sisters' secret? Grace claims JP's life insurance from Claffin and Sons - but brothers Brian and Daryl have their own issues with the situation, as their father committed major fraud with the company, leaving them liable to face charges if they can't pay out the money. This forces Brian to try and prove that JP's death wasn't from natural causes. Brian often draws on the help of a detective, Fergal Loftus, who is entirely uninterested in finding out the truth about JP's cause of death. Daryl, who strikes up a romance with Becka, eventually learns the truth - that Grace killed JP - but agrees to keep quiet so long as Grace withdraws her insurance claim, which she does.