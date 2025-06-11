Gogglebox star to learn sign language after hearing loss: 'It's finally time to stop hiding'

A Gogglebox star has opened up about how he became partially deaf as a child, a condition that he has kept secret for years. Daniel Lustig-Webb, who appeared on the show with his ex-husband Stephen Lustig-Webb before leaving back in 2023, has opened up about how he's completely deaf in one ear, and plans to learn sign language.

Speaking to the Mirror, he explained: "I've been half-deaf since I was a child. I got mumps when I was younger, which caused an infection in my ear, and that left me with complete and permanent hearing loss in one ear. For years, I hid it. I didn't want people to see me as 'different' or less capable."

© Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock for Channel Four Daniel has spoken candidly about his hearing loss

He continued: "At school, it was tough, I was often picked on and teachers told me I was 'thick' because I struggled to concentrate, not realising it was because I couldn't hear properly. It made me really insecure. I thought I was just failing."

Daniel, 50, said that the condition impacted his social life, explaining: "Going out with friends, trying to join in conversations at parties, it's exhausting. You end up guessing what people say or pretending you hear it all. I'd mimic the conversation, hoping no one noticed. But it takes a toll.

© Belinda Jiao, Getty Stephen Webb (L) Daniel Lustig (R) attends the British LGBT Awards 2023 at The Brewery on June 23, 2023

"I've had to learn to listen differently, and sometimes I just switch off. At 50, I feel like it's finally time to stop hiding and to be proud of who I am."

© Getty Daniel plans to learn sign language

Daniel added that he was keen to learn sign language to "connect with the deaf community" and to support others, adding that "deafness isn't a weakness".

Daniel and Stephen split back in April 2024 after nearly a decade together. While Stephen has since appeared on Celebs Go Dating, Daniel has opened up about finding dating a daunting prospect, explaining: "I think it'd be nice to start to meet someone again. I have put myself on some dating apps and I have been on a few dates, so it's interesting."

Speaking about his experience on the show at the time, Stephen said: "I think there's something special here. It has been phenomenal. I've loved every minute of it. I didn't think, for a moment, that I was going to be finishing this journey with a hottie on my arm, celebrating with all the other celebs. I am over the moon."