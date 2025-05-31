Gogglebox's Sid Siddiqui shares photos of secret family member you never see on TV

The Siddiquis have been a fan favourite family on Gogglebox ever since the reality show first landed on our screens in 2013.

While viewers of the Channel 4 show are well acquainted with kind-hearted dad Sid and his two grown-up sons Umar and Baasit (with guest appearances from third son Raza), there’s one member of the family we never see on TV – their mum, Nasreen.

The Siddiquis took to their shared Instagram account to share some photographs from their holiday to Morocco, including several snaps of the family's rarely-seen matriarch.

The post was captioned: "Dad, mum & the boys have been enjoying the summer break with a little holiday to Morocco. Not jealous at all ".

© Instagram The Siddiqui family have shared photos of their rarely seen mum Nasreen

Fans were loving a very rare glimpse into their lives with their mum, with one Instagram user writing: "Oh hello Mum... lovely to see you" and another penning: "I absolutely love your family... Great to see them having a good time but also great to see Mum too!!!"

The Siddiquis' life in Derby

Retired engineer Sid lives with his family in Derby. Originally born in Pakistan, he moved to the UK when he was 16 and has been married to Nasreen for over 40 years.

© Instagram Sid Siddiqui and his wife Nasreen have been married for over 40 years

Nasreen opted out of appearing on the show due to her reserved nature and feeling like her English wasn’t good enough.

In addition to their three sons, the couple also has two daughters whose names have never been made public.

© Instagram Nasreen opted out of appearing on the Channel 4 programme alongside the family's two daughters

Despite the Siddiquis' long tenure on the show, they have largely maintained their original careers and everyday lives.

Sid stated that the show hasn’t changed their lifestyle at all – in fact, they all still film from the same living room they did 12 years ago.

© Instagram Gogglebox fans are well acquainted with dad Sid and his two sons Umar and Baasit (with guest appearances from third son Raza)

Baasit previously told the Derby Telegraph that it’s become routine for his family to watch TV while being filmed.

"There are two remote cameras in the room when they're filming,” he explained. "One is focusing on the family on the sofa and the other turns and films the close-ups of us.

"If one of us says something or reacts to something in a shocked way the camera will zoom into us. We have become so used to it now it just feels like a normal evening."