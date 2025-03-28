Gogglebox's Daniel Lustig Webb shares major update following split from co-star

Gogglebox star Daniel Lustig Webb has given fans an update on his dating life following his split from husband Stephen Webb.

Daniel, 49, who was married to fellow Channel 4 favourite Stephen, 53, for six years, confirmed he's now single but actively looking for love again.

Speaking to Express.co.uk at the Gaydio Pride Awards 2025, Daniel revealed: "I am single now, yeah I'm still single."

The hairdresser also dropped a hint about possibly appearing on another TV show—this time focused on dating.

He teased: "But I might be going on something to do with dating soon. You'll have to wait and see."

Daniel jokingly added: "I've got to find a date soon, haven't I!"

Stephen Webb's dating success after Celebs Go Dating

Daniel's comments come after ex-husband Stephen enjoyed success on Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating, which aired earlier this year.

Stephen struck up a romance with David from Guernsey, and their connection was evident to viewers.

Speaking about his experience on Celebs Go Dating, Stephen previously told the show's experts: "I think there's something special here. It has been phenomenal. I've loved every minute of it."

He added emotionally: "I didn't think, for a moment, that I was going to be finishing this journey with a hottie on my arm, celebrating with all the other celebs. I am over the moon."

Daniel’s honest thoughts on finding love again

Although Daniel was supportive of Stephen's TV journey, he admitted the dating scene was initially daunting for him.

In a candid moment, he explained: "I think it'd be nice to start to meet someone again. I have put myself on some dating apps and I have been on a few dates, so it's interesting."

Reflecting on married life, Daniel shared a humorous warning based on his past experiences.

He confessed: "The best thing about being married—well, one of the best things—I always said to my friend 'at least I'll never have to go on another date again.'"

But Daniel feels those words may have tempted fate.

He joked: "If you do get with someone, never say those words, because I said that three times in three different relationships, and my relationship ended every time!"

"I will never ever say it again!" he added. "There's something in it, but I don't know what it is."

Life after Gogglebox

Daniel and Stephen became firm favourites on Gogglebox, known for their quick wit and playful commentary.

The pair were together for nearly a decade before their relationship ended in April last year.

Their split came as a shock to many viewers who enjoyed their regular appearances together.

Since then, both have been open about their experiences of adjusting to single life and exploring new beginnings.

With Daniel now embracing single life, viewers will undoubtedly be eager to see what's next for the former reality star.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on any further dating adventures or potential TV appearances Daniel might make in the near future.

Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.