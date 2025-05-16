 Gogglebox star Pete Sandiford's clash in marriage with wife Paige behind closed doors 

Gogglebox favourite Pete Sandiford has viewers in stitches on Friday evenings with his infectious sense of humour, and fans love the rare insights he gives into his private life.

The Blackpool-based roofer, who appears on the Channel 4 programme alongside his sister Sophie, has made announcements about his major life milestones on the TV show in the past, from his engagement and wedding to wife Paige Yeomans to the birth of his two children, Jimmy and Eva.

But Pete also offers an insight into his private life behind closed doors, previously revealing the one thing he and his wife argue about – and it’s so relatable.

The pair clashed over their daughter Eva’s birthday party arrangements, with Pete joking Paige was s"doing his head in" by nagging him about it.

He told his sister Sophie: "Paige has been doing my head in. You know [daughter] Eva's birthday party? 'Have you rung about the hot pot? Have you rung about the hot pot?'

© Instagram Pete Sandiford says he only argues with wife Paige over their kids' birthday parties

"I was in a meeting at work the other day and she rung me four times. Guess what about?

He joked: "Honestly, I said, 'Why are we not just having sandwiches? Do I look like I am Jeff Bezos?'"

Another memorable instance saw Pete discuss another recurring argument the couple has at home.

© Instagram Pete appears on the Channel 4 show with his sister, Sophie Sandiford

Paige is a fan of decluttering, leaving Pete to panic when he couldn’t find his missing logbook. He told his sister: "I had them on the windowsill in the bedroom, though you know what Paige is like."

Sophie nodded, joking: "Bin", referring to Paige's obsessive tidying and habit of throwing things out.

Pete and Sophie's private lives

© Instagram The Sandiford siblings got their sense of humour from their famous relatives, The Chuckle Brothers

Pete and Sophie are firm favourites on Gogglebox, joining the show in 2017 and quickly becoming one of the most popular duos due to their witty banter and sweet sibling bond.

Their sense of humour is perhaps no surprise since the pair are actually related to the Chuckle Brothers.

Pete never mentioned his relationships on the show until Paige came along. The pair wed in 2021 and welcomed their son Jimmy later that year.

© Instagram Pete rarely shares photos of his private life on social media

The following year, he announced they were expecting baby number two, and little Eva was born in June 2023.

Sophie, who works as a florist, lives in the house the pair film in by herself ever since Pete moved out and started a family.

The TV star once explained to The Metro: "We live in the same house. Pete bought the house and did it up. I sneakily just pitched up with my stuff one day and said, I'm not going home'. That's how I moved in. Then I bought the house off Pete.”