Gogglebox star Ellie Warner's son Ezra is her carbon copy - with matching topknot

Gogglebox star Ellie Warner delighted fans on Wednesday when she uploaded a carousel of snapshots featuring her adorable son, Ezra.

In a post shared to Instagram, mum-of-one Ellie included photos of Ezra throughout the month of May. One image showed the tot posing in a replica dinosaur egg, another showed Ezra blowing out birthday candles, and a third showed Ellie's little boy enjoying a dip in an outdoor pool.

Amongst the pictures, Ellie also included a precious photo of the mother-son duo having a blast at a birthday bash. The pair rocked matching topknots, with Ezra also wearing a marble effect jumper splashed with sky blue.

TV star Ellie, meanwhile, looked picture-perfect in a red gingham blouse complete with a Peter Pan collar and puff sleeves. She teamed her stylish top with a pair of light-wash jeans, and a leopard print phone strap.

© Instagram Ellie and her lookalike son rocked matching topknots

"Lots of lovely things happened in May. Ezra's birth month has just flown by! As have the last 2 years! Can’t believe I’ve got a 2-year-old now," Ellie noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Cool hair all round," while a second noted: "Aww as if he’s 2! Happy birthday Ezra, hope he had a fun day!!!" and a third chimed in: "Beautiful pictures".

© Instagram Ellie and Nat's son Ezra turned two in May

Ellie shares Ezra with her long-term partner, Nat Eddleston. The couple, who have been together for numerous years, welcomed their little boy back in May 2023, and are now raising their brood in a kaleidoscopic 1930s property in Leeds.

© Instagram Ellie and Nat's home is a real feast for the eyes

At the time of Ezra's arrival, Ellie told her social media followers: "Sweet baby Ezra, he has made our lives complete, we love you so much son."

Wedding bells

While the pair are smitten, Ellie has revealed that she has no intention of tying the knot any time soon. During an appearance on Gogglebox alongside her sister, Izzi, Ellie admitted that she wasn't "bothered" about walking down the aisle given the cost of weddings.

© Instagram Ellie and Nat share one child together

"We were literally talking about this in the salon this morning about weddings and people saying that they spend £30k plus on a wedding," Ellie told her sister.

"I was saying that is just a waste of money to me and I'm actually not that bothered about getting married because it costs so much money."

© Instagram The couple live in Leeds

Ellie then quipped: "I said, 'Look you could take your family to Disneyland for that.' Then someone said, 'You could get married in Disneyland,' but then you'd become one of them Disney adults and I wouldn't want to be one of them."

She added: "I'd be happy with a registry office and a meal after".