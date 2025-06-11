BBC announces new romantic drama – and it sounds perfect for One Day fans

There’s a new BBC romance drama in the works – and it looks perfect for One Day fans looking for the next Emma and Dex!

Adapted from the acclaimed novel by Jane Sanderson, Mix Tape is the latest show to be acquired for BBC iPlayer and BBC Two, and we can't wait to watch.

Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is Mix Tape about?

The synopsis reads: "The four-part series follows Daniel and Alison, moving between their teenage romance in 1989 Sheffield and the modern-day reality of their adult relationships living on opposite sides of the world."

Much like Emma and Dex in One Day, this dual-timeline narrative traces Daniel and Alison as they build separate lives – on opposite sides of the world and with new partners.



© Foxtel/Binge Teresa Palmer as Alison and Jim Sturgess as Daniel in Mix Tape

"The pair reconnect through a song from their shared past and explore their burning curiosity to understand if this is the love, and the life, they were meant to have," the synopsis continues.

The show was filmed on location in Dublin and Sydney, and promises a romance "packed with emotion", accompanied by fantastic music.

It was adapted by screenwriter Jo Spain and won the SXSW 2025 TV Spotlight Audience Award back in March.

Who is in Mix Tape?

Teresa Palmer (The Clearing, The Fall Guy) leads the show as Alison alongside Jim Sturgess (Across the Universe, Cloud Atlas) as Daniel.

© Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Jim Sturgess and Teresa Palmer attend the red carpet premiere of Mix Tape

Florence Hunt (Bridgerton, Cursed) and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith also play Alison and Daniel as their younger selves.

Other cast members include Mark O’Halloran (Mary & George, The Virtues), Helen Behan (Malpractice, The Virtues), Conor Sánchez (Hope Street, Ellis), Jonathan Harden (Time, Blue Lights), Siobhan O’Kelly (The Tourist, The Hardacres), Alexis Rodney (The Gentleman, Guardians of the Galaxy) and Sara Soulié (Conflict, The Man Who Died).

What can viewers expect?

"Mix Tape will take viewers back in time to that intoxicating feeling of first love [and be] a classic all-encompassing romance set to a banging nostalgic soundtrack," producers told Variety.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: "Accompanied by an absolutely cracking 80s soundtrack, Mix Tape is an enjoyable blend of nostalgia, romance and heartbreak – it really is the perfect summer treat!"

Patrick Roberts, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, Boat Rocker Studios, added: "We’re delighted by the strong response to Mix Tape we’ve received from the BBC and our other partners around the world and can’t wait for audiences to discover this unique take on a modern love story."

Where to watch?

Mix Tape will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two later this summer.