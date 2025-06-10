BBC reveals first look at 5-part crime drama that This City is Ours fans will love

The BBC has released a first look at its upcoming crime drama, The Cage – and we think This City is Ours fans will want to tune into this one.

Featuring an impressive cast led by Sheridan Smith, the five-parter is billed as a "high-stakes, high-energy crime story set within the world of a Liverpool Casino with two unforgettable characters at its heart". Intrigued? Keep reading to find out more.

What is The Cage about?

The synopsis reads: "When Leanne and Matty discover they are both robbing from the safe at the casino they work in, their lives are set on a collision course; with each other, the local gangster they're stealing from, and the police."

© BBC / Element Pictures / James Stack Sheridan Smith plays Leanne in The Cage

The series, which is described as a "thrilling characterful drama", is written and created by BAFTA-nominated Tony Schumacher (The Responder), and directed by Al Mackay (Kidnapped, Without Sin).

Who stars in The Cage?

Sheridan leads the cast as Leanne, sharing the screen with Michael Socha (The Gallows Pole, Showtrial) as Matty.

They're joined by Barry Sloane (House of the Dragon) as Gary, Geraldine James (Dope Girls) as Nancy, Anton Bibby as Thomas, Freya Jones as Emily, and Sophie Mensah (Sanctuary: A Witches Tale) as Fen.

© BBC / Element Pictures / James Stack Michael Socha plays Matty

Other cast members include Abby Mavers (Waterloo Road) as Kelly, Shaun Mason (Extraordinary) as Alan, Louis Emerick as Paul (The Power of Parker), Ian Puleston Davies (Tin Star) as Vincent, Julia Papp (Baptiste) as Irina, Katy Carmichael (Malpractice) as DCI Hannigan, Dave Hart (The Responder) as Danny, Eileen O'Brien (Not Going Out) as Nanna, Eithne Browne (The Responder) as Annie, Mona Goodwin (Extraordinary) as Trace, and more.

What can viewers expect?

The series, which was shot in and around Liverpool and Merseyside, is a "crime show, a show about family and a love story of sorts," according to Christopher Aird and Hilary Martin, Element Pictures and Fremantle executive producers.

They added: "It is by turns funny, poignant, thrilling, and sad."

Meanwhile, Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: "The Cage is character-driven, hugely entertaining and full of heart."

When will The Cage be released?

A release date for The Cage has yet to be announced.