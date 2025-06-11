Tia Mowry reveals how she really feels after her divorce after 14 years of marriage to Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry was married to Cory Hardrict for 14 years, and after the couple divorced in 2022, the actress has entered a new chapter in her life.

The actress believes that when you surrender to the bigger picture of your life, your healing begins and new opportunities arise.

She transparently shared with People: "Peace is something that you have to work towards. And once you receive it, it is such a wonderful place to be at. I don't think you find peace in trying to control and trying to hold on."

© Getty Images for ESSENCE Tia and Cory were married for 14 years

The TV star also revealed that it was her faith in a higher power that gave her the calmness in the chaos that she was searching for. Tia explained: "You find [peace] in letting go and just trusting God."

After she committed to sticking to her tough decision, she has seen things beautifully pan out. She added: "I can just see my life evolving. And I can say I'm on the other side and it feels great."

© WireImage The duo share two children together

The entertainer used her reality series, Tia Mowry: My Next Act, to openly show other women her healing process and her self-love journey, which she hopes they'll be motivated by.

On the series, the actress transparently showcased some of her most difficult moments of adapting to the divorce and co-parenting with her ex-husband.

© FilmMagic Tia recalled some of the bad dates she went on, on her TV series

Tia expressed to People: "It was kind of like a docuseries for me. Again, it was about the inspiration right behind it. My goal was for women to not necessarily feel like they are alone. So I just wanted to open up my world just for a little bit and just share some vulnerability and vulnerable moments."

She knew coming into the series that it would only be a "limited one-time run," and she proudly confirmed: "I'm very proud of what we did, and I can close that chapter and now onto the next."

As for if her next era includes dating, the actress candidly shared that she's open to it, however, she hasn't had the best experiences in her post-divorce life.

© Billboard via Getty Images Tia is open to dating

During one of her TV episodes, Tia shared with her best friends: "I have PTSD, just so you know, from dating. I've had horror stories when it comes to dating."

The actress hilariously explained what happened on some of her worst dates. She expressed: "I've dated a grown a** man, who put his grill on the table. I've dated a man who didn't even know what his love languages were. He said that clean sheets were his love language."