Christina Haack gets called out over 3 marriages by Tarek and Heather El Moussa: 'Anti-Marriage Contract'

Christina Haack isn't afraid to joke about her whirlwind love life.

The HGTV star has been married three times; she was first married to Tarek El Moussa from 2009 to 2018, and they share kids Taylor, 14, and Brayden, eight, then to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, and they share son Hudson, four, and lastly, to Josh Hall, who she married in 2022 and who she is in the process of divorcing.

Now, as she continues to work on her new show, The Flip Off, with her first husband and his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa, she's proven she's unfazed by her relationship history.

In a cheeky new video shared on Instagram by Heather, Christina appeared sitting down, as her two co-stars presented her with some papers.

The first was one with Tarek's photo on it, followed by another of Ant on it, and another with Josh on it.

They then placed another piece of paper on the table with a question mark on it, followed by a paper that read: "The Anti-Marriage Contract."

"This case has too many defendants," Heather joked in the caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over the three's relationship with each other.

"We love an unbothered Queen," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "A woman that can laugh at herself, love to see it," and: "I LOVE THIS RELATIONSHIP!!! You three are doing such a great job showing us the public that y'all actually might have a really cool trifecta going on and it's NOT just for the cameras!!" as well as: "I really love and respect how these three get along. It took time and growth to get here, but this is so healthy for the children."

Christina, Heather and Tarek premiered The Flip Off, which was originally meant to also feature Josh, on January 29. And since Josh has departed the show, Christina hasn't shied away from admitting what a relief it has been to carry on without him.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the unraveling of her relationship with Josh and having to work with him towards the end of it, she first shared: "When someone is insecure about you and doesn't like to watch you win, that really puts a damper on everything," adding: "I feel like I was not shining as bright to try to not make him feel emasculated but who wants to live like that."

Plus, on what it was really like to work with him at the beginning of The Flip Off, she admitted: "It was not fun, to be honest, I did not enjoy filming with him so having split up made this to be honest so much easier and so much better in every, every way."

The show eventually continued filming without Josh, and Christina, looking back, further said: "The show would have been hard to film, [there was] jealousy over Tarek," before revealing that Josh "doesn't like our dynamic, because Tarek and I have our own dynamic, some could call it flirty, [but] it's more for me it's like, a sibling type thing."