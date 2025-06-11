Meet The Young and the Restless star Christel Khalil's two rarely-seen kids with musician ex and businessman husband

Christel Khalil, who plays Lily on The Young and the Restless, balances a busy acting career while raising her two sons, Michael and Remy. The actress keeps them private, but shares glimpses of her personal life to her social media. Here's all we know about her kids and her relationships.

Her Two Sons Stay Mostly Out of the Spotlight

Christel keeps her private life very private and rarely shares personal news with the public, even on social media. She has two sons, Michael and Remy.

© Instagram Christel announced her pregnancy to Instagram

Michael was born in 2010 during her marriage to her now ex-husband, Stephen Hensley. She shares her son Remy with her husband Sam Restagno. Remy was born in late 2023.

Michael occasionally pops up in social media posts, but Christel prefers to keep both boys away from the limelight. She quietly announced Remy's birth in a subtle social media post and hasn’t shared many details since. Protecting their privacy remains a priority for her, even as fans keep speculating about her personal life.

Sam Restagno: Her Low-Key Husband

Last year, Christel married Sam in Puglia, Italy. The location is close to Sam's heart because of his Italian heritage. Photos from the wedding surfaced on social media thanks to the makeup artist who worked with Christel that day. But aside from that, Christel and Sam chose not to share their own images and kept the moment personal.

The actress and her new husband first met at Coachella in 2016. They started dating soon after, and by 2020, Khalil told Soap Opera Digest that she knew he was the one.

"He's Canadian, so he was really nice," she joked, adding that she appreciated being with someone outside the entertainment industry.

© Instagram Christel and Sam in Tuscany

In 2023, a few months after Sam proposed, Christel announced their engagement on Instagram.

"A couple months ago I said yes to the love of my life," she wrote.

© Instagram Christel hanging with her son Michael

Stephen Hensley: Her Musician Ex-Husband

Before Sam, Christel was married to musician Stephen. The two welcomed Michael in 2010 but later split. Though the relationship ended, they continue to co-parent Michael, sharing responsibility for his upbringing. Christel rarely speaks publicly about their dynamic, focusing instead on keeping her family's day-to-day life off-camera.

© CBS via Getty Images Christel on 'The Young and the Restless'

Christel's soap career

Christel joined The Young and the Restless in 2002 as Lily Winters. She quickly became a fan favorite and earned a Daytime Emmy Award in 2012. After a break from the show in 2018, she returned in 2020 and is a central character.