Tia Mowry wows fans with a series of figure-flaunting outfits you'll love

Tia Mowry meant business when she shared a very stylish video on Instagram and fans were falling over themselves for her fabulous fashion sense.

The actress, 43, stunned her 9.4million followers with some savvy style statements we think you'll love.

MORE: Where are the cast of Sister, Sister now?

Tia clicked her fingers and transitioned between a chic, one-shouldered LBD, to a look with leather shorts and a suit which we wouldn't mess with.

She showed off her figure in every one of the ensembles, each of which she'd teamed with the same sky-high heels.

Tia's oversized, gold hoop earrings were also a staple and she wrote: "Boss energy only," she wrote. "What you got for me Monday?"

Tia looked fabulous in all her outfits

Her fans couldn't wait to comment and added: "I love every single thing about this post," and, "Come on through with the looks Queen."

The busy career woman - who is also a successful author - has her hands full juggling her job and two children, Cree, 10, and Cairo, three.

MORE: Tia Mowry teams with Etsy for her first-ever home collection

RELATED: Celebrities with their own homeware collection

She recently opened up about her difficult journey to parenthood in the hopes it would make other women feel less alone about their own struggles.

Tia was diagnosed with Endometriosis after years of suffering in her 20s, which had an impact on her fertility.

Tia is a proud mom-of-two

Speaking on the Today show recently she said: "I was not being taken very seriously when it came to my symptoms. You know your body more than anyone.

"You are the one living with what you’re going through day in and day out. Don’t let anyone tell you that something is not wrong with you."

MORE: 7 surprising fertility facts you probably didn't know

After four or five years of painful symptoms, she was finally referred to a specialist who said: "Right away, she knew exactly what it was. When she told me that, I couldn’t even pronounce the word.

Tia and her sister Tamera starred in Sister, Sister

"It was something that wasn’t talked about, but she told me how she knew what my symptoms were. I'm a Black woman, and I was in the age range. I was basically a textbook story."

Mowry wasn't sure if she would be able to conceive and said it was a very difficult time for her.

"I never heard the word 'infertility' growing up. It just wasn't part of conversations with my family and friends," Tia added. "We as women growing up, we are just like, 'OK, I’m going to get married, I’m going to have kids.' You have your life planned out and it doesn't always work that way."

She concluded: "It’s all about dismantling the traditional norms that we grow up with when it comes to having a family and starting a family," Mowry said. "And sharing the challenges and triumphs that come with that."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.