Gogglebox star shares heartbreaking update following loss

A Gogglebox star has just shared a heartbreaking update following the loss of a long-standing family – and show – member. Julie Malone took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that the passing of their rottweiler Bobby had not gone unnoticed by their other dog, Tilly.

Sharing an adorable picture of Tilly on Instagram, the Malones wrote: "My beautiful Tilly has just made me cry! Tilly has always been a quiet girl hardly ever barks as Bobby was always the barky one if anyone knocked on the door etc.

"Tilly has been quieter than usual and had been looking for Bobby every time she goes in the garden, so we have been giving her plenty of love and attention. Today she has accepted he's gone, how do I know? The window cleaner is on the street and even though not at our house she’s taken over from Bob and barked."

Fans of the show took to the comments to offer their love and support for the family. One person wrote: "Oh my heart. I’m so sorry and hope Tilly is ok. I can’t begin to imagine the loss you are feeling. Sending love from me and my son xx".

The passing of the Malones' rottweiler, Bobby, was announced on Instagram on Friday 6 June.

They revealed the news with a picture of Bobby, captioning it: "Today we sad goodbye to our beautiful protective Bobby, he spent his last day doing what he loved, watching over the Grandchildren playing in the garden. We are heartbroken. RIP our beautiful Big Bob xx".

First appearing on Gogglebox in 2014, the Malones are made up of father Tom Sr and mother Julie, their daughter Vanessa and two sons, Tom and Shaun.

Reacting to the news of Bobby's passing on Instagram, Tom posted a picture of them both, captioning it: "Good boy Bob….Rest easy big man".

The Malones' dogs have been a permanent presence on Gogglebox, and viewers have always looked out for Lucy, Dave, Izzy, Joe, and Bob over the years. The Malones announced the loss of Lucy in 2022 and Dave in 2023.

Beyond their hilarious TV reactions, the Malones' observant pets are fan favourites, often "commenting" with barks whenever animals appear onscreen.

The most recent series of Gogglebox wrapped on 23 May, paving the way for the Celebrity version, which first aired on 6 June and will continue every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.