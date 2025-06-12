The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 trailer teases marriage for two lead stars

Prime Video just unveiled the trailer for The Summer I Turned Pretty – and it looks like wedding bells may be ringing as it teases marriage for Belly and Jeremiah.

The show, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, follows the tumultuous love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah, and season 3 finally promises an answer to the question: who will Belly choose?

Fans won't have to wait long to find out, as the final instalment of the hit series is due to hit Prime Video on 16 July.

Keep scrolling to find out what we know so far…

What is The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 about?

After a two-year long wait since season two, it seems fans will finally get to see Belly pick between brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno).

© Amazon Prime Who will Belly choose: Jeremiah or Conrad?

The synopsis reads: "It’s the end of her junior year of college, and Belly’s looking forward to another summer in Cousins with her soulmate, Jeremiah. Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life. Now on the brink of adulthood, Belly finds herself at a crossroads and must decide which brother has her heart. Summer will never be the same…

"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."

What happens in the trailer?

In the trailer, we see Belly living happily with Jeremiah, claiming: "He's the one". But when they announce "We’re getting married!", it seems Belly's mum is less than enthused.

© Amazon Prime Lola Tung and Gavin Casalegno play Belly and Jeremiah

Elsewhere – and to the music of Taylor Swift's Red – we see Belly struggling with her feelings for the two brothers, saying: "When I’m with Jere, everything is easier. But everywhere I go, there’s a memory of Conrad."

At the end of the clip, we see Belly in a white dress, taking a deep breath as she narrates: "Life’s too short not to send it with the person you love."

© Amazon Prime Could Conrad be end game?

Whatever happens, creators have promised this third and final season will include all the key elements of what makes this series so beloved.

"A heartfelt multigenerational drama, the series explores a poignant love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the complexities of family, and the strength of female friendships. At its core, it’s a coming-of-age story about first love, heartbreak, and the unforgettable magic of a perfect summer."

What are fans saying?

Within eight hours of the trailer dropping on Instagram, the post had already gained 1.3 million likes – and fans flocked to the comments to celebrate the news.

"Watching this on a loop for the next 5-7 business days", said one fan, while another wrote: "I LOVE THIS SHOW SO MUCH IT HURTS".

© Amazon Prime Belly and her mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung)

As for that scene of Belly in white, one person penned: "all book girlies KNOW who she’s walking towards at the end".

The first season stole the hearts of viewers in the summer of 2022, becoming the #1 show on Prime Video during its launch weekend. Season Two followed in 2023 and more than doubled the viewership of season one within the first three days.

How to watch?

The Summer I Turned Pretty will be available to watch on 16 July 2025 exclusively on Prime Video.