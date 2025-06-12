TV viewers praise 'phenomenal' six-part drama with 'brilliant' final episode

The BBC has produced some gripping shows this year, including the factual drama, The Bombing of Pan Am 103, which viewers have hailed as "phenomenal".

The six-part series, which began airing in May, is a dramatisation of the worst ever terror attack on British soil, when a bomb exploded in the hold of flight Pan Am 103 over the small Scottish town of Lockerbie during its journey from Heathrow to JFK in New York in 1988.

Taking to social media, viewers praised the gripping drama, with one person writing: "An absolutely superb piece of television drama. Kudos to all involved, but my most abiding memory will be the kindness shown by the people of Lockerbie in the darkest hours for the memory of those that lost their lives and the care they took to show them dignity," while another hailed the series as "phenomenal".

A third viewer commented on the final episode, penning: "I don't really watch masses of TV but have to say #TheBombingOfPanAm103, particularly the final episode, was brilliant," while another described the show as "moving and fantastic", adding: "Beautifully done!"

© BBC/World Productions Connor Swindells stars in The Bombing of Pan Am 103

What is The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

The series is a dramatisation of the tragic terror attack of 21 December 1988, when a bomb exploded in the hold of flight Pan Am 103 over Lockerbie, killing 270 people, including 43 British citizens and 190 Americans.

© BBC/World Productions The cast also features Lauren Lyle

The synopsis for the series reads: "The Bombing of Pan Am 103 follows the untold story of the Scots-US investigation into the attack and the devastating effect it had on the small town and the families who lost loved ones. From the initial exhaustive search for evidence on the ground in Scotland, via the US and Malta to the trial at Camp Zeist in 2000, the series leads up to the upcoming new trial in the US."

It concludes: "The six-part series also highlights the human impact on the families, investigators and the Lockerbie community as it sought to rebuild and connect with bereaved families around the world."

Who stars in The Bombing of Pan Am 103?

The series boasts an impressive cast, led by Connor Swindells (Sex Education, SAS Rogue Heroes) as DS Ed McCusker.

© BBC/World Productions Viewers have hailed the series as "compelling"

He's joined by Patrick J Adams (Suits, Orphan Black) as Dick Marquise, Merritt Wever (New Girl, Severance) as Kathryn Turman, Peter Mullan (The Rings of Power, After the Party) as DCS John Orr, Tony Curran (Gladiator, Pearl Harbour) as DCI Harry Bell, and Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe) as Tom Thurman.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Gleaves (Death in Paradise, The Crown) plays Allen Feraday, alongside Lauren Lyle (Karen Pirie, Toxic Town) as June McCusker, Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey, Miss Austen) as Moira Shearer, and James Harkness (The English Game, The Nest) as DS Sandy Gay.

© BBC/World Productions All six episodes are available on BBC iPlayer

Rounding out the cast are Douglas Hodge (Outnumbered, The Night Manager) as DS Stuart Henderson, Alastair Mackenzie (Black Mirror, Wolf Hall) as Alastair P Campbell QC, and Kevin McKidd (Trainspotting, Grey's Anatomy) as DCS Tom McCulloch.

The Bombing of Pan Am 103 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.