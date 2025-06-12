Call Her Alex viewers all saying the same thing about 2-part docuseries

Viewers who tuned into Alex Cooper's new Hulu documentary, Call Her Alex, have given their verdict on the tear-jerking two-parter.

The new docuseries offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the Call Her Daddy podcast host's life, from her childhood in Pennsylvania to becoming a podcast sensation.

Following its release on Hulu and Disney+, viewers praised the powerful documentary on social media.

One person wrote: "I actually really enjoyed learning about Alex and her childhood as well as her experiences in college and starting @callherdaddy crazy levels of respect for @alexandracooper. Very well done doc," while another added: "I need 6 whole seasons with at least 10 full hour long episodes of a reality show with Alex Cooper and her family. #CallherAlex was everything and more."

© Disney Call Her Alex follows podcaster Alex Cooper's rise to fame

A third person praised Alex for opening up about her experience of sexual harassment. In the series, the 30-year-old claims that she was sexually harassed by her college soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, during her time at Boston University.

© Disney The two-part series follows Alex as she prepares for her first tour

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "So much love and respect to you for sharing your story. Thank you for giving us a voice."

Others were left in tears watching the documentary. "I cried like 5 times watching #CallHerAlex," penned one viewer.

What is Call Her Alex about?

The series follows the podcasting tycoon's rise to fame, taking viewers back to her awkward teenage years in Pennsylvania through to the launch of her hit podcast, Call Her Daddy.

© Disney The series looks at 'the life-defining events' that shaped Alex's journey

The official synopsis reads: "What does it take to become the most influential female podcaster of a generation? Following Alex Cooper as she prepares for her first tour, this compelling two-part documentary series traces Cooper's evolution - from a self-conscious kid growing up in Pennsylvania to the voice behind Call Her Daddy, a podcast that redefined the conversation for women everywhere.

"Directed by Ry Russo-Young (Nuclear Family), the docuseries offers an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at the life-defining events that shaped Cooper’s journey as she grew from a 24-year-old woman with a sex-and-dating podcast to the CEO of a media empire in just six years. More than just a success story, it’s a portrait of a woman who is creating a space where women feel seen, heard and empowered."

How to watch Call Her Alex

Call Her Alex is available to stream on Disney+ in the UK and on Hulu in the U.S.