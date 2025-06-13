Tammy Slaton's incredible before and after skin removal surgery unveiled

Tammy Slaton is stepping into a new chapter, and the joy on her face says it all.

In a truly transformative moment aired during the June 10 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the reality star came face-to-face with herself post-surgery, and what she saw in the mirror left her not just speechless, but visibly stunned.

After years of battling life-threatening weight issues, painful insecurities, and a long road to recovery, Tammy finally saw the reflection of someone she’s fought so hard to become.

As the medical staff gently removed the bandages from her face, revealing the results of her skin removal surgery, the 38-year-old could only manage a single word: "Boy…"

It was a pause that spoke volumes.

WATCH: Check Out Tammy's Grand Reveal!

‘I’m shocked. I feel so weird – but in a good way’

Later, during her confessional with the show’s producers, Tammy opened up about the wave of emotions she was experiencing, a mix of awe, disbelief, and overwhelming happiness.

"I’m shocked. Like, I feel so weird," she said, clearly still processing the drastic change. "I don’t have my hanging ballsack off my face. My bat wings are gone, too. And I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now."

© TLC Tammy's before and after skin removals surgery

The comments may have been cheeky, but the emotion behind them was unmistakable. Her smile was brighter, her eyes lighter, her whole posture more open. It was as though a heavy emotional weight had been lifted along with the physical one.

"It’s going to take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this," she admitted. But her delighted giggles and the way she beamed into the hospital mirror said it all — this was a moment she had waited years for.

From fear to freedom: a milestone worth celebrating

Tammy’s journey hasn’t been an easy one. In the lead-up to the surgery, which aired in the June 3 episode, she opened up about the anxiety that had been weighing heavily on her mind, not just about the physical pain, but about the emotional toll of seeing her body change so dramatically.

"Just really the pain and then my fear of how I’m going to look [when] looking at myself afterwards," she said through tears. "I’m so used to seeing all this hanging from my arms, and now when I wake up Sunday or Saturday, I’m not going to have this anymore."

© TLC Tammy's incredible transformation

For Tammy, who has lived for years with the challenges that come with extreme obesity, her body has been a source of both comfort and pain. But this surgery — a common one for those who have lost massive amounts of weight — was the final step in closing the chapter on her former life.

"I’m going to look halfway normal from the face down," she said nervously. "It’s scary… but rewarding at the same time."

Tammy before weight loss

A sister’s strength, a brother’s pride

Tammy hasn’t faced her transformation alone. Her siblings — especially her brother Chris Combs — have stood by her every step of the way, encouraging her, cheering her on, and sometimes even holding her accountable when she felt like giving up.

Chris, in particular, was emotional when reflecting on how far his sister has come.

© TLC Tammy Slaton is one of the star of 1000lb Sisters

"Honestly, I’m hoping Tammy sees a new person in that mirror," he said. "She’s put all this work in to lose all this damn weight, so it’s time for her to feel good, too — about herself."