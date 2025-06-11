Meet 1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton's girlfriend Andrea Dalton

Tammy Slaton is turning a new page in her life. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 37, who has been bravely navigating life in the public eye, has revealed she is in a new relationship, marking a poignant chapter following the devastating loss of her husband Caleb Willingham last year.

In the emotional season 7 premiere of the hit TLC series, Tammy gave viewers a first glimpse into her budding romance with a woman named Andrea Dalton, describing the connection as something tender, new, and deeply healing.

‘I just don’t want to be with men anymore’

Tammy, who publicly came out as pansexual in 2021, told fans that Caleb’s death in July 2023 prompted a profound shift in how she views love, and who she sees herself sharing her life with in the future.

"A few years ago I came out as pansexual," she said candidly during a confessional. "But after Caleb passing, I just don’t want to be with men anymore."

© TLC Tammy on the show with girlfriend Andrea

The raw honesty of her statement marked a turning point not only in the show but in Tammy’s own journey of self-discovery. It was a moment of clarity after the storm, and the beginning of something entirely unexpected.

Swipe right for love

Tammy’s new relationship came about in the most modern of ways, on a dating app. In a later episode, viewers met Andrea, who recounted how the pair’s paths first crossed online.

"I had just got on there," Andrea shared with a warm smile. "I wasn’t on there very long, and I saw her and she saw me and we just started talking. And it’s been, like, every day since."

© TikTok Tammy with her husband Caleb who died last year

What started as casual conversations quickly blossomed into a connection that neither of them saw coming. And although Tammy had kept the relationship private for some time, fans were thrilled to see her embark on her first public date since losing Caleb.

‘We’re taking things slow, day by day’

While Tammy admitted she’s caught feelings for Andrea, she’s also determined not to rush into anything. In another heartfelt confessional, she said, "We’re taking things slow, day by day. I have feelings for her. But this time, I want to approach things differently."

It’s a refreshing new pace for Tammy, who’s often worn her heart on her sleeve. With Andrea, there’s a sense of calm, a quiet companionship that seems to be doing wonders for her emotional recovery.

Breaking the news to her family

One of the most nerve-wracking moments for Tammy was telling her family. In the past, her relationships have often drawn strong reactions from her sisters, and this time, she wasn’t sure how they’d take the news that she was dating a woman.

"I haven’t told my family because my family’s gonna have something to say about it," Tammy admitted. "They have a lot of opinions."

© Instagram Tammy is in love with Andrea

In a scene brimming with vulnerability, Tammy finally opened up to her older sisters, Misty Wentworth and Amanda Halterman. Sitting down with them, she broached the subject delicately, saying she knew they didn’t "prefer people" who are "gay."

But Misty’s response was simple and reassuring: "It don’t matter to me."

Amanda, for her part, was caught off guard, not by the relationship itself, but by the assumption that they wouldn’t be supportive.

"I have a son that’s gay," Amanda explained in a confessional. "I don’t care as long as she treats you right. So for her to pop off and say, ‘Well I know y’all probably don’t agree with me dating a woman,’ I was completely taken aback by it. It really surprised me."

Family comes first — and love wins

What could have been a difficult conversation turned into a moment of unity. Tammy’s sisters and even her mother rallied behind her, embracing her happiness above all else.

"If Andrea genuinely cares for Tammy and makes her happy, then I’ll be happy with her," her mother said during a later episode.

That show of support seemed to lift a weight off Tammy’s shoulders. After years of struggling with self-image, health battles, and public scrutiny, this moment felt like a soft reset, a chance to love and be loved without judgement.

© TLC Tammy Slaton is one of the star of 1000lb Sisters

‘I like everything about her’

During one particularly sweet scene, Tammy and Andrea were filmed enjoying a date at a bowling alley, laughing and holding hands, a rare moment of lightness in what’s been a tumultuous journey.

In her confessional, Tammy beamed with affection: "Andrea’s beautiful. I like everything about her. We’ve been getting very close."

Her sister Amanda summed it up best: "If she makes you happy... that’s all we want for each other — just to be happy."

A deeper understanding of love and identity

Tammy’s evolving understanding of her sexuality has been part of her story since season 2, when she first told her then-boyfriend Jerry that she identified as pansexual.

"It’s about how they make me feel, not how they look," she explained. At the time, she said she thought she was bisexual until a friend described what it meant to be pansexual. "It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like, ‘Well, I guess I am too.’"

But after Caleb’s passing, Tammy said her feelings began to shift. In a now-deleted TikTok video from January 2024, she spoke frankly to fans about her evolving identity.

"No, I’m not trans. I’m just a supporter of everybody," she said, responding to a fan’s question. "I was saying I was pansexual, but I kinda stopped messing with guys after my husband passed. So, I’m like a lesbian. I’m not a hater. Love is love. Everybody deserves love whether they’re gay, straight, trans, pan, bi, nonbinary, whatever. I’m just a lover."