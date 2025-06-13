Jenna Bush Hager pays tribute to Today colleague as they move on to new position

Jenna Bush Hager has had an eventful year at work, having said goodbye to her Fourth Hour co-host Hoda Kotb back in January, resulting in a big formatting change on the show.

Now, the NBC star is waving off another colleague, as they move onto a new position.

Luckily, Jenna will still be working alongside them, and although she hasn't disclosed where, it's likely to be involving her company, Read with Jenna.

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager paid tribute to her colleague Julia who was leaving Today

The best-selling author took to Instagram on Friday 13 June to pay tribute to her good friend Julia, who has been working with her for three years.

Alongside a picture of them embracing each other in the studio in front of the Today with Jenna & Friends logo, she wrote: "This queen @jplantstagram has been such a wonderful addition to our team and personally to my life!

© Instagram Jenna Bush Hager with her colleague Julia

"For three years, she has been by my side through it all and I couldn't respect her more! Today she is moving to a new postion (with me, luckily!) but I will miss our 750am meetings every day!

"If you know Julia, you love her! So excited for what's to come and grateful for all of it!"

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Jenna has had a revolving list of co-stars since Hoda Kotb left Today in January

Jenna has been hosting the Fourth Hour of Today solo alongside a celebrity guest host since Hoda's departure, although she recently revealed that the plan long term is to find a permanent replacement.

"We definitely want somebody permanent at some point just because that's our show, and I think the Today show is such a family," she told People at the Read with Jenna book festival in Nashville, although clarified that they're still "searching" for that perfect fit.

© NBC Jenna and Hoda have remained close

"To have somebody sit in that seat means a lot to all of us. So it will happen," she explained, although added that the team had "just been kind of living day by day and we don't have any developments yet."

Jenna has kept in touch with Hoda since she left the show and the pair recently reunited on May 28, when the latter came on as a guest.

Jenna described the reunion as "so nice" and continued to say: "Even if time goes by, there's a connection that is undeniable, and I felt that way being with her. I just felt like my nervous system kind of relaxed and it was so nice to be with her. There could have been no better reunion. It felt really great."

She added that she was happy for Hoda, who is "in such an exciting place of her next chapter and she's so excited about it."