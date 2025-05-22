Jenna Bush Hager reveals secret she's hidden since 7th grade live on air

Jenna Bush Hager finally revealed the secret that once caused a boy to break up with her, declaring that she was reclaiming the moment for herself live on the Today show.

Sitting down with her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie on the Jenna & Friends segment of the morning show, Jenna admitted that she never wore shorts high-cut enough to reveal the large birthmark on her leg as she used to be ashamed of it.

Middle school heartbreak

© NBC Jenna revealed her birthmark on the show

"I have a birthmark – which you've seen, you've seen me in all sorts of areas," Jenna quipped to Savannah.

"I don't know if I ever told you this, but I had a boyfriend who broke up with me in the seventh grade when he saw me in a bathing suit because of my birthmark," she added.

"That is outrageous," her co-anchor replied. Jenna continued: "I know, it gave me a lot of PTS. So then, I had a rule where the shorts had to basically cover the birthmark. So long story short, I couldn't wear the diaper shorts."

© NBC The mother of three shared that a boy broke up with her over the birthmark

"Have you ever talked about your birthmark before on the air?" Savannah chimed in before Jenna decided to show it to the camera.

"Okay this is actually me reclaiming that time," she said as she rolled up her shorts to reveal the birthmark. "Never thought I'd do that, but here we go."

"Can I say something? Your legs look awesome," Savannah sweetly remarked.

An unbreakable bond

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I The pair are extremely close

The Today co-stars are incredibly close friends and connected when Savannah joined the team in 2012. "We clicked right away when we met in person," Savannah shared on the show.

"There was something sort of in our DNA that spoke to each other, and I felt like even though I was meeting her for the first time, I'd known her for many, many years," Jenna added.

While Savannah is godmother to Jenna's son Hal, the former First Daughter is godmother to her friend's daughter Vale. They have also been on vacation together with their children, including a girls trip to Pal Beach in Florida.

Friends forever

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via They first connected when Savannah joined the show in 2012

Their close friendship has been well documented, and the pair never fail to take an opportunity to share their love for each other.

"I knew nothing about Savannah Guthrie before she sat down next to me in the makeup chair five years ago," Jenna wrote in a 2017 essay.

"I knew nothing about her, even though we had overlapped in Washington, D.C., for several years, knew some of the same people and had even been in the same room at the same time."

© Instagram They have been on vacation together

She continued: "Sometimes, as I watch our daughters play like sisters or when we spend an entire car ride talking about life so rapidly that we barely breathe, I can't believe Savannah and I are new friends, that our friendship just started only five years ago."

"And then I'm grateful that this job brought us together," the mother of three added.

Jenna joined the show in 2009 as a correspondent and contributor of the show; prior to her TV role, she was a public school teacher in Baltimore.

For more insight into Jenna and Savannah's close friendship, watch below...