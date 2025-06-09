Today anchors left confused over Jenna Bush Hager's pregnancy reveal

Savannah Guthrie shocked Today fans on Monday's episode during the Morning Boost segment when her co-stars mistook her comments for a surprise pregnancy announcement.

The mother of two introduced her co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager by saying, "Jenna's got a little something in the oven for the Boost," which caused alarm from her co-stars Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Al Roker.

Jenna's announcement

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Savannah accidentally hinted that Jenna was expecting

Carson asked, "Wait, what?" as Jenna launched into her segment. Her male co-stars could then be heard chattering in the background until Savannah told them off.

"Stop that! Stop that!" she said.

"Did you say Jenna's pregnant?" Al asked, with Carson checking, "Are you making an announcement?"

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Jenna quickly shut down their speculation

"You guys, I understood what she said," Jenna chimed in.

One of her co-stars could be heard joking, "I'm so excited for you!"

Jenna already shares Mila, 13, Poppy, nine, and Hal, five, with her husband Henry Hager.

Expanding her brood

© Instagram She shares her three kids with husband Henry Hager

She discussed the possibility of expanding her family in March, revealing to Savannah that she was happy with her brood as it was.

"I'm pretty sure I've come to terms that three, even though it's an imperfect number, is the perfect number for our house," she said.

Her co-anchor added that it was "very normal" to want more kids, adding: "I think they call it 'being broody.' You're kind of broody for a third or a fourth. I would have had a third in a heartbeat, but, you know, I was up against the clock."

Working mom

© Photo: Instagram She is proud to be a working mom

Jenna is a working mother and opened up about showing her girls a different example of motherhood that doesn't fall into the housewife stereotype.

"My biggest dream was to be a mom," she shared on Today in 2022. "That's all I wanted. And my girls, I said to Henry, they have these other dreams." She added that her daughters discuss their future careers rather than "motherhood or marriage".

"I kind of love that maybe because their mom worked - and my mom worked too - that I get up every day and I'm not there to make them breakfast, but they see something different," she said.

Summer of reading

© Instagram The 43-year-old is working on developing her kids' reading skills

The Read With Jenna founder is trying to encourage her kids to read more during the summer after one experienced a drop in their reading ability in the previous summer break.

Jenna shared that she has decided to ban their iPads during the week, and told her children that for every minute of screen time, they had to read for the same amount of time first.

"So if they're going to watch 30 minutes of television, they have to read for 30," she explained on Today.

© Instagram She is focused on implementing "learning that's fun" for the kids

"Poppy was like, 'But what if I want to watch eight hours?' Well, that's never going to happen, but get to reading, queen!" she quipped.

"And they get special treats and such for every book they finish. It can be something simple like, 'I'm going to take you and me to go get a lemonade,'…and just give them that one-on-one time."

The former First Daughter added that she wants to "implement learning that's fun" over the summer and spend more time with her kids.

To learn more about Jenna's three children, watch below...