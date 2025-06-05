Savannah Guthrie divides fans with shocking birth story

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager traded birth stories on the Jenna & Friends segment of Today, and fans were divided when the 53-year-old shared the unexpected activity she did immediately after giving birth.

Savannah lamented the fact that during pregnancy she couldn't have alcohol or sushi, and recalled how her husband Michael Feldman celebrated with her once their baby was born.

Getting creative

"I remember being in the delivery room. I just was waiting for sushi, a glass of wine," she told Jenna. "I just started calling people, 'Come over, come see the baby!' That room was, like, as if Mötley Crüe in the '80s had been there. When we left it was trashed."

She continued: "We used - I'm not kidding - you know the urinal thing they have? I was like, 'Get one of those, we'll put a bunch of ice in it. We'll chill the wine right in it.' It was amazing."

"It wasn't a used urinal," she clarified, after seeing Jenna's horrified face.

© NBC Savannah shocked fans by revealing she used a bed pan to chill her wine

"Well, how do you know it wasn't a used urinal?" her co-host asked. "I believe Henry [Hager] used that urinal in my room."

"No, stop," Savannah said. "They have a bathroom! No, not the urinal. The plastic bin thing [bed pan]. You're thinking I meant the urinal…"

"I thought you meant the urinal in the bathroom," Jenna laughed.

An unexpected reaction

© Getty Images Jenna was horrified by Savannah's story

Fans took to the comment section of the video, which was posted to Instagram, to share their divided opinions on Savannah's birth story. "I love Savannah now more than ever!" one wrote, while another added, "Poor taste."

"Some of y'all judge much," said another, while a fourth wrote that they found the story "annoying," and a fifth declared that the co-hosts were "Keeping it real."

As for Jenna, her first meal after giving birth was tacos, courtesy of her twin sister Barbara. "Barbara showed up with tacos," she recalled. "She also would push my bed to different locations to try to get that shot. You know, because the lighting is notoriously bad in hospitals. Henry was like, 'What is happening here?' I'm like, 'Barbara's getting the shot.'"

Savannah's IVF journey

© Instagram Vale and Charley were conceived via IVF

Savannah shares her 10-year-old daughter Vale and her eight-year-old son Charley with Michael, whom she married in 2014.

The couple turned to IVF to conceive their children, with the journalist revealing that they discussed their decision to have a baby at length before going ahead with the treatment.

"I would say Vale was a miracle, and Charley was a medical miracle," Savannah explained to Health magazine.

© NBC She revealed that welcoming her kids was a "miracle"

"When making that decision about whether to go through IVF, my husband and I talked about it a lot. I didn't want to start a process where we spent all of our present searching after some future...when our present was so lovely and beautiful and enough."

"I knew it was the winning lottery ticket to have one child - I was 42 when I had her," she said of welcoming Vale. "So I never dreamed that I would have two."

