Today's Dylan Dreyer confirms news fans have been waiting for in new update from her home

Dylan Dreyer has ended her week on a high with a new smiling photo uploaded to social media - and fans were just as thrilled!

The Today star has had a busy year both at work and in her personal life, which has included releasing her latest children's book, A Peek Out Your Window, back in January.

However, due to popularity, the book was out of stock for weeks on Amazon, but now - as Dylan revealed on Thursday - it's back!

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer shared a smiling update that delighted fans

The NBC star posted a picture of herself posing with her collection of children's books - including the three from her Misty the Cloud series - while seated on the floor in what looked to be her sons' bedroom.

In the caption, she wrote: "So excited that A Peek Out Your Window is finally back in stock on Amazon, along with my other books! Meet the adorable characters in my children’s book series, Misty the Cloud, where social-emotional learning meets weather concepts!

Dylan revealed her children's books were all back on Amazon

"Thanks as always to our incredible illustrator @scrimmle and my co-author @alankatzbooks for helping me create this world I’m so proud of!"

Fans were quick to share their delight, with one writing: "That’s awesome. Congratulations Dylan. You’re truly inspiring," while another wrote: "Can't wait to buy this Dylan!" A third added: "This is amazing news!"

© Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian Fichera and their three sons

Dylan's latest book is her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children.

The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!"

© Instagram Dylan with her husband Brian

During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'.

"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'." She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera.

© Getty Images Dylan with her Third Hour co-stars

"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!"

Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.