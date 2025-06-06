Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Today's Dylan Dreyer confirms news fans have been waiting for in new update from her home
Dylan Dreyer in the Today Show studios

The Third Hour anchor has a huge fanbase

Hanna Fillingham
US Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Dylan Dreyer has ended her week on a high with a new smiling photo uploaded to social media - and fans were just as thrilled! 

The Today star has had a busy year both at work and in her personal life, which has included releasing her latest children's book, A Peek Out Your Window, back in January. 

However, due to popularity, the book was out of stock for weeks on Amazon, but now - as Dylan revealed on Thursday - it's back! 

Dylan Dreyer shared a smiling update that delighted fans © Instagram
The NBC star posted a picture of herself posing with her collection of children's books - including the three from her Misty the Cloud series - while seated on the floor in what looked to be her sons' bedroom. 

In the caption, she wrote: "So excited that A Peek Out Your Window is finally back in stock on Amazon, along with my other books! Meet the adorable characters in my children’s book series, Misty the Cloud, where social-emotional learning meets weather concepts! 

Dylan revealed her children's books were all back on Amazon
"Thanks as always to our incredible illustrator @scrimmle and my co-author @alankatzbooks for helping me create this world I’m so proud of!" 

Fans were quick to share their delight, with one writing: "That’s awesome. Congratulations Dylan. You’re truly inspiring," while another wrote: "Can't wait to buy this Dylan!" A third added: "This is amazing news!" 

Dylan Dreyer with her husband and sons© Instagram
Dylan's latest book is her first interactive lift-the-flap book, which she has designed for much younger children. 

The synopsis reads: "Wonder what today's weather will be? Take a peek out your window and see! Is it stormy or sunny? Windy or rainy? Plan your day with a glimpse outside and a lift of the flap!" 

Dylan Dreyer and husband Brian enjoy a date day at the movies© Instagram
During a chat with HELLO! ahead of the release of her book, the TV star said: "The book to come out is actually going to be a lift-the-flap book, which is for babies, which I'm so excited about. Because when I do the weather on the Today Show, I always toss to the weather and say 'Now here's a peek out your window'. 

"And it's just become my catchphrase, like Al [Roker] says 'Here's what's happening in your neck of the woods'." She also said that it was hugely inspired by her three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera. 

TODAY -- Pictured: Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer on Thursday June 9, 2022© Getty Images
"My kids have loved the lift-the-flap books since they were babies. And it's fun for adults to read too. It's got a little rhyme to it and it's a nice short book, which I think goes a long way for parents too!" 

Dylan has also written a three-part series called Misty the Cloud, which she first released during the pandemic in 2021 - Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day, Misty the Cloud: Through Rain or Shine, and Misty the Cloud: The Thing about Spring.

