Simone Ashley cut from new Brad Pitt movie — F1 director addresses real reason why

Brad Pitt, Javier Bardem and Damson Idris weren't the only stars that fans were eager to watch in their highly-anticipated movie F1.

In addition to the three heartthrobs, when the movie was first announced, Simone Ashley, of Bridgerton fame, was also part of the cast.

However, though the movie isn't officially set to release until later this week, fans that have gotten an early preview have since complained that the Sex Education alum was almost completely cut from the film. Here's what we know.

© Getty Simone in November 2023 attending the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas

What fans are saying

Over on TikTok, a slew of videos from fans have been made dissecting the situation, recalling how many photos were previously made public of Simone filming the movie — it filmed during real-life F1 races — and pointing out how now, her appearance on the film is akin to a cameo.

Fans have been quick to complain about the move, with one writing: "This is ridiculous!!! How could y'all do this to the wonderful and talented Simone Ashley???" as more followed suit with: "They fumbled hard, I don't give a [expletive] about Brad Pitt I want to see HER," and: "She's already been doing promo for this damn movie and they cut her… please don't tell me she found out at the premiere," as well as: "Well. Thanks for the heads up. I was literally only going to watch it for her lol. Will be skipping."

Others pointed out that this isn't the first time the director, Joseph Kosinski, cuts down someone's role. Back in 2023, a similar situation happened with Manny Jacinto, who saw most of his dialogue and screen time in Top Gun: Maverick get cut down to a minor background role.

© Getty The actress was also seen at Monaco's latest F1 race in May

Director speaks out

Speaking with People about removing Simone's role in the film, Joseph first said: "It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn't make it into the final cut."

Still, he maintained: "Simone, she's an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again."

© Getty Images Lewis Hamilton attended the F1 premiere in New York

What Simone has said

Though Simone has yet to address how her role in the film was diminished, she did previously gush about being involved in it. Speaking with Who What Wear earlier this year about how the movie had initially started filming in 2023, but was delayed over the SAG-AFTRA strikes, she first shared: "Obviously, with the strikes and delays, we finally wrapped in Abu Dhabi in December."

She then added: "It's been a long time, and you know, it's Damson and Brad's movie. I'm just so grateful that I can be part of it, and yeah, we've toured with the Grand Prix. We were filming at the real races."

© Getty Images Brad filming during the Mexico City Grand Prix in October 2024

"It was amazing, the adrenaline … It was kind of like theater. It felt so [alive]," she went on, adding: "[It's just] the [craziest] thing I think I've ever done in my life. You hear the crowd and the fireworks and the cars. Everything's just so fast-paced and noisy, and we're all together as a little unit. It was just one of the craziest things I think I've ever been part of."

Moreover, gushing about having worked with Brad, she said it was "really great, really lovely," and that she is "just grateful I got to be part of it. I mean, it's a Brad Pitt movie. [It's] kind of awesome."