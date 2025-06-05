Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick join forces for years in the making moment — details

You may see Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon on either red carpets or social media together all the time, but it has been a minute since the two last shared the screen.

The couple has been married since 1988, one year after they starred together in a PBS version of Lanford Wilson's play Lemon Sky in 1987, and they share two kids, Travis, 35, and Sosie, 33.

Though in 2022, the The Summer I Turned Pretty actress directed the Footloose actor in her film Space Oddity, it has been a whopping 20 years since they last appeared on the screen together.

© Getty Kyra and Kevin at the premiere of The Bondsman

That's about to change with The Best You Can, starring both Kyra and Kevin as strangers-turned-friends-turned-lovers-turned-friends, per Entertainment Weekly.

The movie, written and directed by Michael J. Weithorn, which will premiere on June 7 at the TriBeCa Film Festival, stars the pair as Stan (Kevin), a home security guard, and Cynthia (Kyra), a doctor, who form an unlikely bond when he answers her call about an attempted break-in. Following their initial meeting, the two exchange text messages and become friends.

Moreover, the outlet reports, Kyra's character is married to a man over two decades her senior, Warren, played by Judd Hirsch, who is rapidly declining into dementia. Kevin's character Stan is a respite from the realities of her daily life, until the lines of their friendly relationship become blurred.

© Getty They have been married since 1988

When Space Oddity premiered also at the TriBeCa Film Festival in 2022, HELLO! was in attendance, and spoke to both Kyra and Kevin about what it was like working together, as well as with their son Travis, who worked on the film's music.

"It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it," she said at the time, adding: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

© Getty Images Their son has been a composer on several of their projects

Space Oddity was the third time she got to direct her husband, and of the experience, she said: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

Kevin also told us of being directed by his wife: "I loved being directed by my wife… She's a fantastic director. She has a very clear vision both with the way things look and feel," and that what makes him the proudest is when she gives him tips and tweaks.

© Getty Their daughter is also an actress

Further gushing about working with his kids and Kyra, he added: "They support us and we support them. We all work together in different kinds of capacities."

He emphasized: "We like to work together, we don't do it just because it's family, we do it because we like the work, the creative process." He has previously directed his daughter Sosie, and collaborated with Travis through both of their work in music (he has a band with his brother Michael Bacon, The Bacon Brothers.)