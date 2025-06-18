Jennifer Aniston's $20 million yearly paycheck to add to her staggering net worth

Jennifer Aniston stole the show as Rachel Greene on hit sitcom Friends back in the 90s, and thus went on to cement her status as one of Hollywood's highest-paid actresses.

The Emmy and Golden Globe winner is now known for a long list of projects, including The Morning Show, Marley and Me, We're the Millers and Bruce Almighty – but what is her net worth now and how much of that comes from her role in Friends?

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about the A-lister's impressive fortune…

Jennifer Aniston's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jennifer is worth around a staggering $320 million, and has been said to earn an incredible $20 million a year just from Friends royalties alone.

© NBCUniversal via Getty Images Jennifer played Rachel Green

Friends reportedly brings in $1 billion in revenue for Warner Bros each year, which is due to things like broadcast rights and syndicated reruns. As a result, each member of the main cast gets two per cent of that total. This means that Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer and the late Matthew Perry (until his death) are thought to take home $20 million annually.

While Jennifer's salary on the show started at $22,500 per episode, it later increased to $40,000, and the actress made her first million for the whole of season three, according to Insider. In total, Jennifer – alongside her castmates – took home around $90 million each for their appearance on the hugely popular show.

© CBS Photo Archive The Friends cast joined James Corden for a Friends Reunion Special in 2021

Jennifer, alongside Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, earned almost $1 million per episode during the comedy sitcom's final season, and according to Variety, the main six stars each took home $2.5 million for their Friends reunion special in 2021 – a sum they renegotiated from an initial $1 million offer.

How much are the other Friends cast members worth?

Courteney Cox, who played Rachel's best friend Monica Geller, is estimated to be worth around $150 million.

Beyond Friends, the 61-year-old had success in her roles in Cougar Town and the Scream horror franchise, as well as launching her own production company.

© Getty Images Jennifer, Courteney and Lisa attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Courteney Cox

Courteney co-founded Coquette Productions with her husband at the time, David Arquette, in June 2004. The production company is responsible for TV shows such as Cougar Town, Dirt and Celebrity Name Game, as well as films like Just Before I Go and The Tripper.

Lisa Kudrow, who played ditsy Phoebe Buffay, is estimated at around $130 million.

After Friends, Lisa, also 61, expanded her fortune through her acclaimed roles in series like The Comeback and Web Therapy, as well as her film roles in Easy A, Booksmart, P.S. I Love You and The Girl on the Train.

© Getty The cast still earn $20 million a year just from Friends royalties alone

David Schwimmer, 58, who played Rachel's love interest Ross Geller, is thought to be worth around $120 million.

While his wealth primarily comes from Friends and its royalties, it also comes from his directing work and other acting roles in things like Madagascar and The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

Matthew Perry starred as the comedic Chandler Bing in Friends. At the time of his passing, his net worth was estimated to be around $120 million.

© NBC Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing

While his wealth was largely accumulated through his iconic role on the sitcom, he also starred in films like 17 Again opposite Zac Efron, tried his hand at playwriting and wrote his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, which documented his struggles with addiction and became a New York Times bestseller. He was 58 at the time of his death.

Matt LeBlanc played ladies' man Joey Tribbiani in Friends, and is estimated to be worth around $80-$85 million.

On top of his royalties, Matt, 57, initially pursued a spin-off show titled Joey, then took a break from acting to focus on his personal life. He went on to star in comedy series Episodes, as well as Top Gear and Man with a Plan.