Jennifer Aniston puts this anti-ageing beauty collagen powder in her coffee - so I tried it

Over the years, Jennifer Aniston has revealed her top skincare secrets, and one of her favourite beauty buys seems to be one of the most popular supplements right now.

Jen-approved Vital Proteins collagen powder has over 77k 5-star ratings on Amazon – and even better news, it’s on sale right now.

WATCH: How Jennifer Aniston makes her fave collagen coffee

As a HELLO! Shopping editor who keeps up on all things celebrity-approved, the beauty collagen was already on my radar, but what tipped me over the edge was when I spotted it on my older sister’s kitchen counter.

Tbh I don’t know if she’s a Jennifer Aniston fan or not! But I do know that she’s very conscious of taking care of her health. She told me she uses the Friends star’s go-to to help improve her skin and hair and she even uses it as a key ingredient in her protein ball recipe.

I bought the top-rated beauty booster to try it for myself

So, as the stereotypical younger sister I am, I copied her and bought some for myself.

Beauty supplements are trending, of course - HELLO! Shopping editor Sophie Bates recommends just-add-water Shreddy (“I've noticed a huge difference in how much better I feel when I have my Supergreens drink during my mid-afternoon slump,” she says) while Meghan Markle and Oprah famously love health-boosting Clevr Blends super lattes.

A collagen powder is a great option if you’re particularly concerned with your skin, nails, hair and joints. But what is collagen? It’s a skin-firming protein that strengthens all of the above, promoting elasticity and hydration. And to be able to get a boost of the anti-ageing wonder so easily every day with just a scoop of powder… What’s not to love?

Jennifer Aniston swears by the beauty collagen, which is flavourless and dissolves instantly

Well, when I opened up the Vital Proteins canister - it’s a very fine powder that comes in an industrial-looking plastic tub with a scoop included – one of the things I was most worried about was the taste. As someone who has a very sensitive sense of smell and taste, I can tell you there was nearly no scent at all, which was promising.

I really should have read the instructions, though - my first time trying the collagen powder was a disaster. I jumped right in and dumped a scoop into some cold water. Basic chemistry should have told me that was a mistake! It congealed into a sticky, gluey substance.

Jennifer loved the collagen powder so much she became Chief Creative officer of the brand

While I was a little put off, I consulted with my knowledgeable friend Google and a quick search told me that the proper way to add it to cold drinks is to put a scoop into a very small amount of room temperature water and stir to dissolve before adding it in.

After that easy hack - wow, I was impressed! Although if it’s in nothing but water there is a very, and I mean VERY faint, nearly unnoticeable gelatin taste, in recipes and drinks, it’s completely flavour free and doesn’t change the consistency, either.

I’ve tried it in smoothies, food recipes and what turns out to be the most no-fuss way: like Jen drinks it, in a hot cup of coffee every morning.

I wanted to make sure I wasn’t missing something - maybe my sensitive senses weren’t on point this time? - so I checked out some of the reviews on Amazon. Overall, shoppers agreed, with comments like “This product is amazing… doesn’t change the flavour of my drink but I notice the benefits” and “Does what it says!! No flavour so goes straight in my morning coffee! Easy!!”

© Instagram Jennifer likes to wake up with a cup of coffee in the mornings

And as far as effectiveness for a beauty boost, the powder earns rave reviews, too. “I’ve used the entire container and I’ve noticed my hair is growing faster and looks better, my skin is clearer and looks great, and my nails are growing quicker and getting thicker,” said one shopper.

I’m not really surprised that it got Jennifer Aniston’s approval - in fact she became the Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins after swearing by it “for years”.

"Collagen is the glue that holds everything together. I've always been an advocate for nourishing your wellness from within, which is why I started using Vital Proteins so many years ago,” she said when she took on the role. “Now, to have the opportunity to be a part of the brand in a bigger way, as Chief Creative Officer, is very exciting to me."

I’m excited to have found a great way to get extra collagen daily, and in fact I’ll likely be trying the collagen coffee creamer, which comes in flavours like vanilla and coconut especially designed for your hot drinks. I will keep you updated with my verdict when I do!