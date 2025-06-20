Bingeable 6-part period drama hailed as 'perfection' by viewers is your next must-watch

It's only been a day since UKTV released its new period drama, Outrageous, about the scandalous lives of the Mitford sisters – and viewers are already loving it.
The new six-part drama, which stars Bridgerton actress Bessie Carter, is based on Mary Lovell's biography The Mitford Girls and tells the compelling true story of six notorious sisters: Nancy, Pamela, Diana, Unity, Jessica and Deborah in 1930s British high society.
What is Outrageous about?
Penned and created by Sarah Williams, the series follows the Mitford sisters, who "refuse to play by the rules, attracting scandal and notoriety at every turn".
The synopsis continues: "As the storm clouds of the 1930s gather, the Mitfords face a society in flux, and set out to be part of the change – with sometimes devastating consequences. Amid the crumbling world of the British aristocracy, eldest Nancy navigates love and heartache while her siblings are drawn down unexpected and increasingly divergent paths.
"Attracted to ungovernable men, drawn to radical ideas, the Mitfords can’t stay out of the headlines – while their bewildered parents try to make sense of their daughters’ behaviour and keep a grip on their failing finances. A family saga like no other, this is a tale of bonds and betrayals, public scandal, political extremism, jealousy, romance – and coming of age in the most extraordinary circumstances. Can the fractured sisterhood survive?"
What are viewers saying about Outrageous?
Viewers have been loving the series so far, with one person writing on social media: "I watched the first episode last night on Britbox! Soooooo good!! Can't wait to watch more," while another added: "Enjoying #Outrageous about the Mitfords. Think it will be a good watch. @dramachannel."
Commenting on leading star Bessie's Instagram page, another viewer wrote: "You are so freaking good in this! The series is absolute perfection," while a third added: "The series was wild and it was wonderful to see you on a lead role."
Who stars in Outrageous?
Bessie Carter leads the cast as Nancy Mitford in the historical drama, starring alongside Joanna Vanderham (The Control Room, Crime) as Diana Mitford, Shannon Watson (Say Nothing, The Jetty) as Unity Mitford, Zoe Brough (Casualty) as Jessica Mitford, Orla Hill (Stonehouse) as Deborah Mitford and Isobel Jesper Jones (The Serpent Queen) as Pamela Mitford.
Meanwhile, Toby Regbo (Belgravia: The Next Chapter) plays their brother Tom, with Anna Chancellor (My Lady Jane) and James Purefoy (Malpractice) as Muv and Farve.
Supporting cast members include Joshua Sasse (Love is in the Air) as Oswald Mosley, Jamie Blackley (Becoming Elizabeth) as Peter Rodd, Calam Lynch (Bridgerton) as Bryan Guinness, James Musgrave (Einstein and the Bomb) as Hamish Erskine, and Will Attenborough (Our Girl) as Joss.
What have the stars said?
Sharing her thoughts on what made the sisters so outrageous, Bessie, who plays Nancy Mitford, told HELLO! at the London premiere: "They were all born under one roof and yet, they all ended up being so unique and so driven and headstrong.
"They all had a 'Why can't I' attitude – which of course, there was sort of terrible consequences, but there is something to be said for young girls growing up and going, 'I want to be able to do that.'"
On playing Diana, the third-eldest sister, who eventually became "the most hated woman in England" after marrying British Fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley, actress Joanna Vanderham said: "What really attracted me to [the role], without knowing anything about the history, was the fact that it was about six women who all do this mad stuff.
"And because it's based on a true story, it's genuinely stranger than fiction," continued the star. "So I couldn't wait to delve into it and portray a woman who is described as the most hated woman in Britain – when normally, I play the nice people. It was a real challenge for me."
Outrageous airs on U&DRAMA and U. All episodes are available to stream on U. Viewers in the U.S. and Canada can watch on BritBox.
