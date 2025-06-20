Bingeable 6-part period drama hailed as 'perfection' by viewers is your next must-watch

Sharing her thoughts on what made the sisters so outrageous, Bessie, who plays Nancy Mitford, told HELLO! at the London premiere: "They were all born under one roof and yet, they all ended up being so unique and so driven and headstrong.

"They all had a 'Why can't I' attitude – which of course, there was sort of terrible consequences, but there is something to be said for young girls growing up and going, 'I want to be able to do that.'"

On playing Diana, the third-eldest sister, who eventually became "the most hated woman in England" after marrying British Fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley, actress Joanna Vanderham said: "What really attracted me to [the role], without knowing anything about the history, was the fact that it was about six women who all do this mad stuff.

"And because it's based on a true story, it's genuinely stranger than fiction," continued the star. "So I couldn't wait to delve into it and portray a woman who is described as the most hated woman in Britain – when normally, I play the nice people. It was a real challenge for me."