Netflix viewers 'up until 4 am' binge-watching 'excellent' 8-part crime drama

Netflix viewers have wasted no time binge-watching the new eight-part crime drama, The Waterfront, with some already demanding a second season.

Inspired by true events, the series centres around the prominent North Carolina fishing family the Buckleys, and explores the lengths they'll go to when their legacy is in jeopardy, driving them to increasingly dangerous means.

Keep reading for all you need to know about the show.

What are viewers saying about The Waterfront?

It's safe to say viewers have been loving the new drama, with many binge-watching all eight episodes.

Taking to social media, one person wrote: "Just watched all 8 episodes of #TheWaterfront and it was great, @netflix we need more seasons of this," while another hailed the show as an "excellent" series and encouraged others to tune in: "No, but seriously though you all must watch #TheWaterFront on Netflix"

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Holt McCallany as Harlan Buckley, Maria Bello as Belle Buckley in The Waterfront

A third viewer penned: "I've finished watching The Waterfront. It was definitely intense, chaotic, fast-paced and entertaining to watch! I'm already hoping for a season 2 now, there is so much more to tell!" while another wrote: "#TheWaterfront was so engaging and so bingeable. I was up till 4 AM watching it," adding that despite this, the show felt "rushed".

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX The series follows an influential fishing family in North Carolina

Praising the show's ending, one viewer called for a second series: "@netflix, I really hope the show gets a season 2, that ending was really interesting and promising!"

What is The Waterfront about?

The "twisty drama", which comes from showrunner Kevin Williamson (Scream, Dawson's Creek, The Vampire Diaries), is inspired by true events and is set against the backdrop of coastal North Carolina.

The story follows the Buckley family, who have ruled Havenport for decades, dominating everything from the local fishing industry to the town's restaurant scene. But as patriarch Harlan Buckley recovers from two heart attacks, their fishing empire has started to crumble, with wife Belle and son Cane venturing into the deep end to keep the family businesses afloat.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX Viewers have been binge-watching the crime drama

The synopsis continues: "As their attempts spiral out of control and into treacherous waters, Harlan steps back in to take command. Facing her own demons, Buckley daughter Bree (Melissa Benoist) — an addict in recovery who's lost custody of her son Diller (Brady Hepner) — finds herself entangled in a complicated relationship that could threaten the family's future forever."

Who stars in The Waterfront?

Holt McCallany (The Iron Claw, Mindhunter) and Maria Bello (BEEF, A History of Violence) lead the cast as husband and wife, Harlan and Belle Buckley.

They're joined by Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom, The Walking Dead: Dead City) as Harlan's son Cane, and Melissa Benoist (Supergirl, Glee) as daughter Bree.

© DANA HAWLEY/NETFLIX The series is available to stream on Netflix

Rounding out the main cast are Rafael L. Silva (9-1-1: Lone Star) as bartender Shawn West, Humberly González (Ginny & Georgia) as journalist Jenna Tate, Danielle Campbell (Tell Me a Story, The Originals) as Cane's wife Peyton, and Brady Hepner (The Holdovers) as Bree's son, Diller Hopkins.

The Waterfront is available to stream on Netflix.