TV viewers 'hooked' after 5 minutes of 'gripping' new 8-part thriller

Viewers are loving Prime Video's new thriller, We Were Liars, with many "hooked" on the gripping series just minutes into the opening episode.

Based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart, the eight-part mystery series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her close circle of friends and family on their annual summer vacation at her wealthy family's private island. But when a terrible accident turns Cadence's world upside down, she tries to recall the events of the summer that changed her life forever.

Intrigued? Find out what viewers are saying below…

What are viewers saying about We Were Liars?

It's safe to say viewers are loving the show, with many binge-watching all eight episodes.

© Courtesy of Prime Emily Alyn stars in the series

Taking to social media, one person described the show as a "beautifully written and acted series," while another was sold on the thriller just minutes into the premiere episode, adding: "5 minutes into #WeWereLiars and they got me hooked already."

A third viewer penned: "#WeWereLiars on #PrimeVideo is a gripping YA thriller! Cadence unravels dark family secrets on a private island, blending teen drama, romance and shocking twists. Strong cast, but the finale feels rushed. Perfect summer binge!" while another hailed the show as "gripping, emotional, and totally bingeable".

© Jessie Redmond/Prime The series is based on the best-selling novel by E. Lockhart

Others called for a second season, with one person writing: "I just finished watching the first season of We Were Liars, and this is emotional as hell. So many secrets revealed, so much drama and heartbreaking. Idk if this is going to get a season 2, but I definitely would love another season."

What is We Were Liars about?

The series follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman, who spends her summer holidays on her affluent family's idyllic private island. But after a mysterious accident leaves her with amnesia, and with her family and friends unwilling to talk about it, Cadence returns to the island in search of answers.

© Jessie Redmond/Prime The show follows Cadence and her inner circle of 'Liars'

The official synopsis reads: "Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her tight-knit inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, during their summer escapades on her grandfather's New England private island. The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence's life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide."

Who stars in We Were Liars?

Emily Alyn Lind, known for her roles in the Gossip Girl reboot and Netflix's The Babysitter films, stars as Cadence Sinclair Eastman.

She's joined by newcomer Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor (Babygirl, The Room Next Door)as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada (East of Eden) as Johnny Sinclair Dennis, and Caitlin FitzGerald (Masters of Sex, Sweetbitter) as Penny Sinclair.

© Jessie Redmond The series is available to stream on Prime Video

Rounding out the main cast are Mamie Gummer (The Good Wife, Emily Owens) as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King (The Vampire Diaries, After We Collided) as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass) as Ed Patil, and David Morse (The Hurt Locker, The Green Mile) as Harris Sinclair.

We Were Liars is available to stream on Prime Video.