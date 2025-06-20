Prime Video viewers shocked to discover forgotten sitcom starring Death in Paradise star

A decade-old Channel 4 sitcom is attracting fresh attention after quietly landing on Prime Video. Viewers have been surprised to discover that London Irish, which stars Death in Paradise actor Ardal O’Hanlon, is now trending on the platform.

The show originally aired in 2013 and ran for just six episodes. It was written by Lisa McGee, who would go on to create Derry Girls.

Set in London, the sitcom follows four friends from Belfast navigating life, chaos and bad decisions in the city. Ardal plays Chris, a recurring character across the short series.

A cast full of familiar faces

© Channel 4 London Irish is still one of the best Channel 4 sitcoms ever made

As well as Ardal, 58, the cast includes Peter Campion, best known as Father Peter in Derry Girls. The two actors never appeared together in that series but both have strong links to McGee’s work.

Sinéad Keenan, who appeared in Unforgotten, also stars. Other main cast members include Kerr Logan (Game of Thrones), Tracey Lynch (No Offence), and Kat Reagan.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge makes a surprise appearance in one episode. She plays a character named Steph, long before her global success with Fleabag.

Despite its strong cast, London Irish didn’t return for a second season. Channel 4 confirmed at the time there were no plans for a renewal.

What's London Irish about?

© Channel 4 Ardal O'Hanlon in London Irish

The series centres on siblings Conor and Bronagh and their friends Packy and Niamh. The group are in their twenties and adjusting to London life, though not always successfully.

The show is known for its dark humour and chaotic storylines. The characters regularly find themselves in messy situations of their own making.

The official synopsis reads: "Surviving in the big city proves challenging for the quartet, particularly as they're playing by their own unique set of rules, leading to a multitude of misdemeanours."

Ardal’s character Chris appears as part of the wider cast. Although not in the central group, his role brings in a familiar face for British comedy fans.

Ardal O’Hanlon’s comedy career

© BBC Ardal O'Hanlon in Death in Paradise

Ardal is best known for playing Father Dougal in Father Ted. The show ran in the 1990s and is still considered one of Britain’s most iconic sitcoms.

In 2017, he joined the cast of Death in Paradise as DI Jack Mooney. He replaced Kris Marshall and remained in the role until 2020.

He later made a brief return in the 2024 spin-off series Return to Paradise. His character appeared remotely during a storyline involving new lead DI Mackenzie Clarke, played by Anna Samson.

Ardal has also worked in stand-up and regularly appears on UK panel shows. His earlier appearance in London Irish may come as a surprise to some fans.

Viewers rediscover the sitcom

© Channel 4 Ardal O'Hanlon stars in London Irish

London Irish has now been tagged as "trending" on Prime Video. It’s unclear why it has resurfaced, but the rise in viewership may be linked to the ongoing popularity of Lisa McGee’s Derry Girls.

Several social media users have posted about the show in recent weeks. Some have said they had never heard of it, while others expressed surprise at the cast.

One viewer wrote: "How did I miss London Irish the first time round? This cast is wild."

Another added: "Only six episodes but worth watching for Ardal O’Hanlon alone."

All six episodes of London Irish are available now on Prime Video. The series originally aired on Channel 4 in 2013 and is rated 15.