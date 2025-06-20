Top 8 TV shows based on books everyone is binge-watching now

People often say that the book is always better than the film (or TV show), but in my opinion, there's nothing quite like watching your favourite characters come to life on screen after you've already immersed yourself in their world through the pages.

With countless compelling TV shows based on books available, deciding where to begin can be overwhelming. To save you the time, we've curated our top eight must-watch adaptations perfect for your next binge session – you can thank us later…

1/ 8 © Jessie Redmond/Prime We Were Liars – Prime Video Based on We Were Liars by E. Lockhart. The latest TV series based on the bestselling YA novel has just hit Prime Video. We Were Liars tells the story of the seemingly perfect Sinclair family, who summer on Beechwood Island. Following a mysterious accident on the island that leaves her with amnesia, Cadence Sinclair tries to piece her fragmented memories of last summer back together, uncovering family secrets that threaten to destroy everything the Sinclair family has built.

2/ 8 © Elizabeth Morris/Netflix Forever – Netflix Based on Forever by Judy Blume This "epic love story" follows the intimate journey of two Black teenagers in Los Angeles as they navigate their first romantic and sexual experiences. Reimagining Judy Blume's 1975 book, the series depicts how young love, even when fleeting, can profoundly shape people's lives and leave an undeniable, lasting mark.

3/ 8 © Jojo Whilden/Prime The Better Sister – Prime Video Based on The Better Sister by Alafair Burke Starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks, this twisty crime thriller follows two estranged sisters who are reunited after a shocking murder. When media exec Chloe's husband is brutally killed, she and her troubled sister Nicky unexpectedly bind forces to untangle the truth surrounding his death.



4/ 8 © David Holloway/PEACOCK Long Bright River – Channel 4 Based on Long Bright River by Liz Moore. Another gripping crime drama adapted for the screen, Long Bright River is set against an opioid crisis in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood. Police officer Mickey Fitzpatrick (played by Amanda Seyfried) patrols the streets of Kensington – but when a string of murders targeting vulnerable women coincides with the disappearance of her sister, Kacey, Mickey's investigation gets personal.

5/ 8 The Buccaneers – Apple TV+ Based on The Buccaneers, an unfinished novel by Edith Wharton. Set in the 1870s during the Gilded Age, The Buccaneers follows five new-money American women who move from New York to seek acceptance in high British society. While some find love and advantageous marriages, others face the consequences of transactional unions. The series explores friendship, love and rebellion as the girls pursue happiness amid strict aristocratic rules, and features the pivotal love triangle between Nan, the Duke of Tintagel and his best friend Guy Thwarte. Season two has just dropped on Apple TV+.

6/ 8 © Netflix Missing You – Netflix Based on Missing You by Harlan Coben. The mystery thriller based on Harlan Coben's novel follows detective Kat, who finds her estranged fiancé, Josh, on a dating app – but there's a twist. Josh vanished without a trace 11 years ago, shortly after Kat's father was murdered. As Kat begins to investigate his reappearance, she unveils a long list of leads to missing people – and begins to question everything she thought she knew about her past.

7/ 8 © Stephan Rabold Maxton Hall – The World Between Us – Prime Video Based on the Save Me series by German author Mona Kasten. A German-language romantic drama, Maxton Hall follows the classic enemies to lovers trope. When Ruby Bell arrives at the elite boarding school Maxton Hall, she clashes with the privileged and arrogant James Beaufort. But after secrets are unveiled, James acts to protect his family's reputation. As they're forced to work together, James and Ruby's mutual dislike for one another gives way to an undeniable attraction. Continuing in line with the book series, season two is coming to Prime Video in November.