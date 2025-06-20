Aaron Taylor-Johnson's private home life with famous wife 23 years his senior

With the highly-anticipated 28 Years Later finally getting its wide release this week, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is back with a bang.

The 35-year-old and his wife, Sam, are easily one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples, especially surrounding their controversial 23-year age gap. Scroll down to find out more…

Who is Aaron Taylor-Johnson's wife?

Sam Taylor-Johnson, 58, is an artist, photographer and director who has been working since the early 1990s.

© Victoria Jones - PA Images, Getty Sam Taylor-Johnson is a photographer and film director

Though she's photographed stars such as Jude Law and David Beckham, she's now best known for her work in film, especially for directing major motion pictures such as Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey and her recent Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black, starring Marisa Abela and Jack O'Connell.

How did Aaron and Sam meet?

The pair met in 2008, when a then-18-year-old Aaron auditioned to play the lead role of a teenage John Lennon in her debut film, Nowhere Boy.

Once he got the role, the pair soon became incredibly close, and, by the time the film came out in October 2009, Aaron and Sam were walking the red carpet as a couple.

© Instagram Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson met while filming Nowhere Boy

In an interview with The Guardian from around the same time, the director revealed that she and Aaron had moved in together in March of that year, and spilled the details on their relationship timeline.

Sam said: "I managed to hold off really until almost the end of the film. Maybe feelings were there but un-acted upon. The thing is, we had quite a psychic link when we were working together. I knew from a flicker of an eyelash what kind of performance I was going to get. I felt that link almost from day one of meeting him."

Aaron and Sam's marriage

Though the artistic duo married in July 2012, they had already welcomed two children by then: daughters Wylda Rae, in 2010, and Romy Hero, in early 2012.

© Getty Images The pair share two children

Aaron and Sam also looked after her two daughters from her previous marriage to ex-husband Jay Jopling, born in 1997 and 1995.

Have Aaron and Sam commented on the age gap?

Given that their age difference has prompted so much public attention, it's no surprise that Aaron and Sam have addressed it in interviews. He once told The Sunday Independent: "I'm an old soul and she's a young soul."

© Getty They have both addressed public speculation about their age gap

Meanwhile, Sam told The Hollywood Reporter: "If I gave a second thought to other people, I would be the unhappiest person, probably still in a miserable marriage.

"People like to talk about it. I'm like, 'But it works better than my last marriage.' It's lasted longer than a lot of my friends' marriages."