Aaron Taylor-Johnson's rare insight into life with wife Sam and two daughters

Aaron Taylor-Johnson gave a rare public shout-out to his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson, on social media recently to mark her 58th birthday.

The 34-year-old actor, who is known for his work in Nosferatu, many Marvel films and 28 Years Later, took to his Instagram to share a series of snaps of their life together, which looks totally idyllic and full of lavish holidays and quality time with family.

© Instagram Aaron shared a dedication to his wife on social media

Posting an impressive snap of Sam performing the splits in front of a swimming pool, Aaron wrote: "Happy Birthday gorgeous! Love spending every moment with you," followed by two love-heart emojis.

Sam responded to her husband's public display of affection with a comment saying, "I love you."

The family spent time in the Maldives at the beginning of the year

Other photos in the carousel show how well-traveled the couple are. Another brilliant shot shows them holidaying on the Amalfi Coast.

Sam can be seen taking a photograph while standing up on a boat, while the beautiful Positano serves as a backdrop.

© Instagram The couple are evidently well-traveled

Another sweet snap shows the couple embracing in a kiss in front of a stunning sunset, proving how their love is stronger than ever.

Meanwhile, at the turn of the new year, both Sam and Aaron shared photographs and video footage of their family trip to the Maldives to ring in 2025.

One video shows Sam riding a bicycle along the jetty with the pretty Maldivian huts in the crystal blue ocean seen in the background.

The couple were holidaying with their two daughters, Wylda Rae, 14, and Romy Hero, 12. From the looks of the video, Sam's two older daughters, Angelica Jopling, 27, and Jessie Phoenix Jopling, 18, were also there for the occasion.

Sam welcomed her two eldest daughters in 1997 and 2005 respectively with her ex-husband Jay Jopling, whom she separated from in 2008.

Sam and Aaron Taylor-Johnson's love story

Aaron and Sam met while working on the film Nowhere Boy. Although rumours of their romance were blossoming for a while, they soon confirmed they were an item after attending red carpets together and being pictured kissing.

At the time, Aaron was 19 and Sam was 42 and, ever since, some have branded their love as "controversial".

© Getty Aaron Taylor-Johnson with Sam and her two eldest daughters

Sam, who directed Aaron in Nowhere Boy, told the publication that sparks flew while they were working together, but they didn't become an official couple until filming had wrapped: "I managed to hold off really until almost the end of the film.

"Maybe feelings were there but un-acted upon. The thing is, we had quite a psychic link when we were working together. I knew from a flicker of an eyelash what kind of performance I was going to get. I felt that link almost from day one of meeting him."