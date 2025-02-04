Harrison Ford is making his move into the world of superheroes with his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Captain America: Brave New World, opposite Anthony Mackie.

The 82-year-old screen icon will be playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the upcoming film, which will be out in theaters this Valentine's Day, taking over the role inhabited by William Hurt up until his passing in 2022.

Ahead of release day, Harrison sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss his transformation for the role, which required getting bulked up to play Red Hulk, and what his wife thinks of it.

The Indiana Jones star has been married to Calista Flockhart since 2010. And while Calista, 60, is busy preparing for her latest off-Broadway show, an adaptation of Curse of the Starving Class, she hasn't had time to marvel over her hubby's new look.

When asked whether Calista was a Marvel fan, Harrison cheekily whispered: "She thinks it's Mrs. Marvel," and on her reaction to his transformation, he simply responded: "She's not seen this movie."

He further added that she hadn't seen any promotional material, and they were keeping the movie itself under wraps. "Nobody's seen this movie, this is a big secret," and quipped about keeping it a secret even from the Ally McBeal actress: "It wasn't that hard."

Harrison spoke with GQ about his entry into the MCU as well, joking: "I mean, this is the Marvel universe and I'm just there on a weekend pass. I'm a sailor new to this town. Show me the way to go home."

Looking back on his involvement with some of the most thrilling franchises of the '70s and '80s, from Star Wars to Indiana Jones, he added: "I understand the appeal of other kinds of films besides the kind we made in the '80s and '90s."

"I don't have anything general to say about it. It's the condition our condition is in, and things change and morph and go on. We're silly if we sit around regretting the change and don't participate. I'm participating in a new part of the business that, for me at least, I think is really producing some good experiences for an audience. I enjoy that."

He also spoke fondly of his love for the craft and being able to work, including in projects like the comedy-drama Shrinking, which most recently earned him a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

"It's the quality of writing," he said of what draws him to certain projects. "It doesn't matter what the genre is. It doesn't matter whether it's on television or in movies. It's the writing, it's the story, it's the character, it's the emotional experience for an audience or for myself. It's people that I have some feeling that I want to work with, or it's a quality opportunity."

Captain America: Brave New World will be released as part of Phase Five of the MCU, which started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania in February 2023, and will end with Thunderbolts in May 2025.