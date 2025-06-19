Gary Barlow joins rarely-seen daughter Emily during trip with 'inseparable' boyfriend

Gary Barlow will be joined by his daughter Emily and her Australian boyfriend, Marshall, in the final episode of his ITV travel series, Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia, which airs on Friday 27 June.
The start of the episode sees Gary introduce his daughter Emily, 23, as they stroll along the beach in Queensland. The Take That star says in a voiceover: "As usual, I have a special guest with me, but she's not a celebrity and she doesn't want to get out of here, not yet anyway. She's my daughter Emily. She's been studying at university in Sydney for the last few years, so this trip is the perfect opportunity for some rare and precious time together. Just the two of us, with no distractions and no one else to come between us."
The pair are quickly joined by Marshall, who ran into shot as Gary joked: "And I knew it was too good to be true!"
Commenting on his daughter's relationship, the dad-of-three sweetly revealed: "Because Emily doesn't want to go anywhere these days without her boyfriend Marshall."
In a heartwarming moment, the trio embraced in a three-way hug before setting off on their first adventure of the episode: foraging for traditional bush foods in the mangroves off Port Douglas.
Speaking to HELLO! about teaming up with Emily on the show, Gary revealed it's been "horrible" being apart from his daughter while she's been away studying nutrition and midwifery Down Under.
"It's been three years! It's horrible," Gary shared at the Australian High Commission in London earlier this year.
"But I got to spend a month with her last year - oh, it was so brilliant. Reluctantly, she said, 'I'll do it for you.' But she came on, and actually it was lovely," he said.
What to expect from the episode
In the final episode of the series, Gary ends his Australian tour in northern Queensland. With Emily and Marshall in tow, Gary goes foraging for traditional bush foods, which are then cooked over a campfire.
The trio then head up into the Daintree Rainforest to explore the landscape through river drifting before rewarding themselves with a cocktail or two at a jaw-dropping hotel in the rainforest canopy.
Following a dramatic train ride through the mountainous Daintree landscape down to Cairns, the group go snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef before Emily and Marshall say their goodbyes.
The episode ends with Gary enjoying a gourmet meal on the beach as the sun sets over the Queensland coast.
Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia continues on Friday 27 June at 2pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player. Series one and episodes 1-5 of series two are available to stream on ITVX.