Gary Barlow joins rarely-seen daughter Emily during trip with 'inseparable' boyfriend

Gary Barlow will be joined by his daughter Emily and her Australian boyfriend, Marshall, in the final episode of his ITV travel series, Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia, which airs on Friday 27 June.

The start of the episode sees Gary introduce his daughter Emily, 23, as they stroll along the beach in Queensland. The Take That star says in a voiceover: "As usual, I have a special guest with me, but she's not a celebrity and she doesn't want to get out of here, not yet anyway. She's my daughter Emily. She's been studying at university in Sydney for the last few years, so this trip is the perfect opportunity for some rare and precious time together. Just the two of us, with no distractions and no one else to come between us."

© ITV Gary Barlow was joined by his daughter Emily and her boyfriend Marshall in Queensland

The pair are quickly joined by Marshall, who ran into shot as Gary joked: "And I knew it was too good to be true!"

Commenting on his daughter's relationship, the dad-of-three sweetly revealed: "Because Emily doesn't want to go anywhere these days without her boyfriend Marshall."

In a heartwarming moment, the trio embraced in a three-way hug before setting off on their first adventure of the episode: foraging for traditional bush foods in the mangroves off Port Douglas.

© James Bailey / ITV The trio embarked on a range of activities during their adventure

Speaking to HELLO! about teaming up with Emily on the show, Gary revealed it's been "horrible" being apart from his daughter while she's been away studying nutrition and midwifery Down Under.

"It's been three years! It's horrible," Gary shared at the Australian High Commission in London earlier this year.

© Instagram Gary pictured with Emily

"But I got to spend a month with her last year - oh, it was so brilliant. Reluctantly, she said, 'I'll do it for you.' But she came on, and actually it was lovely," he said.

Gary Barlow: 5 surprising facts © Getty Images for Universal Pictu 1. His height While Gary's son is a towering 6ft 2 inches, the former Take That singer is approximately 5ft 8 inches tall. 2. Musical man Gary co-wrote the music with Eliot Kennedy for the 2004 musical Finding Neverland, based on the 2004 film starring Johnny Depp. The musical went on to tour the US in 2015. 3. Take That tax scandal In 2012, Gary was involved in a tax evasion investigation with his bandmates Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The stars repaid £20 million to HMRC in 2012 after investing in two partnerships that were styled as music industry investment schemes. 4. Rule breaker When Gary joined Take That, the band had a 'no girlfriend rule.' Breaking this rule, he ended up dating his now-wife Dawn, who was a backing dancer for his 1990s music video. When the fans caught wind that he was dating somebody else, Dawn received some nasty comments. 5. Better Man drama Gary complained to his former bandmate Robbie Williams about how he was portrayed in the 2024 biopic film Better Man. At the Deadline preview press screening for the film, Robbie said Gary phoned him after watching the film saying: "Rob, I come off worse than Darth Vader in the first half."

What to expect from the episode

In the final episode of the series, Gary ends his Australian tour in northern Queensland. With Emily and Marshall in tow, Gary goes foraging for traditional bush foods, which are then cooked over a campfire.

The trio then head up into the Daintree Rainforest to explore the landscape through river drifting before rewarding themselves with a cocktail or two at a jaw-dropping hotel in the rainforest canopy.

© ITV Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia is available to stream on ITVX

Following a dramatic train ride through the mountainous Daintree landscape down to Cairns, the group go snorkelling in the Great Barrier Reef before Emily and Marshall say their goodbyes.

The episode ends with Gary enjoying a gourmet meal on the beach as the sun sets over the Queensland coast.

Gary Barlow's Food and Wine Tour: Australia continues on Friday 27 June at 2pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player. Series one and episodes 1-5 of series two are available to stream on ITVX.