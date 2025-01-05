Jack O'Connell's unconventional home: 'Best money I've ever spent'

SAS Rogue Heroes star Jack O'Connell lives in North London, and also spends a lot of time in the West Country, but as well as a conventional property to call home in the city, the actor has a unique living situation – on wheels!

The Skins star has opened up about his love for his precious motorhome in an interview with Country and Townhouse magazine.

"I've got a nice little motorhome that I zip about in," he revealed. First buying it for festivals as "it appeared to be one of the best ways to do it" but soon it became a regular way to travel. "I've managed to get a good bit of mileage on the clock. I've done a bit of Ireland, France, I've got down to Spain – it's just a really nice way to go on holiday."

He proudly declared: "It's good. It's the best money I've ever spent."

Jack O'Connell in SAS Rogue Heroes season 2

Living in the UK capital has its perks for Jack. "The good thing about living here is there's a way of going out where I can just mind me own business. My local pub is good – I get on with them – so I have a chinwag with some of the old characters in there. That's a night out for me now," he told The Guardian.

© Banijay Rights/Robert Viglasky/BBC The star plays Paddy Mayne in the show

Growing up

Jack had a working-class upbringing in Derbyshire, with run-ins with the law but now he's a Lady Chatterley star and he's had a successful career brushing shoulders with Hollywood greats.

Speaking in the same Guardian article, Jack revealed: "When I was younger, I got into a lot of trouble and was made to feel guilty for a long time. I was in and out of court, and then I had a young offenders referral order for a year. And that was at the time when I was trying to be an actor at the Royal Court. I was in real court the day I was starting a play called Scarborough at the Royal Court in London – waiting to find out if I was getting a custodial sentence."

© Adela Loconte/Shutterstock Jack O'Connell had a troubled childhood

In 2014, Jack kindly bought his mum a property in Derbyshire and he has plans to get her elsewhere abroad too. "Putting my mum somewhere under the sun" is his motivation to continue working hard.

The star plays Paddy Mayne in SAS Rogue Heroes and it is now back for series two. Fans are pleased to have it back on their screens with one taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say: "#SASRogueHeroes did not disappoint wowza!!"