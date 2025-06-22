ITVX drops ‘incredible’ 8-part drama from Happy Valley creator

ITVX has just dropped an "incredible" eight-part drama from Happy Valley creator Sally Wainwright – and it's available to binge-watch for free right now.

Renegade Nell hit Disney+ back in March 2024, but despite many fans hailing it as a must-watch, it never got a second season.

Viewers who have yet to fall in love with the series will be pleased to know it's now been added to ITVX – so they can watch the popular fantasy series without a paywall.

Starring Louisa Harland, best known for her hilarious role in Derry Girls, the show follows protagonist Nell Jackson in a historical fantasy action-adventure set in 18th century England.

Read on to get the details…

What is the show about?

Written and created by BAFTA-award-winning writer Sally Wainwright (Happy Valley), with direction led by Ben Taylor (Sex Education), the original series sees quick-witted Nell accidentally become England's greatest outlaw.

© Robert Viglasky/Disney+ Louisa Harland as Renegade Nell

The official synopsis reads: "Nell Jackson, a quick-witted and courageous young woman, finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. But when a magical spirit called Billy Blind appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined."

Alongside Sex Education's Ben Taylor, Amanda Brotchie (Gentleman Jack) and MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso) also direct episodes.

Cancelled after one season

In July, 2024, it was announced that the series would not continue for a second season.

A Disney spokesman said at the time: "Disney+ Original series, Renegade Nell, will not be returning for a second season on the service. We’re incredibly proud of the world created by Sally Wainwright and lead director Ben Taylor.

© Disney+ Renegade Nell is now on ITVX

"We’d like to thank them, our production partners at Lookout Point, the entire cast – led by Louisa Harland – and crew for their incredible work on this series, all of whom we hope to work with again in the future."

What do fans say about the series?

Hailed as a must-watch and with an 87% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Renegade Nell has quite the fan following. Despite the show's failure to get a season renewal, viewers flooded to social media to call for another series.

© Rekha Garton/Disney+ Frank Dillane as Isambard and Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia in Renegade Nell

One person wrote: "It was incredible – series 2 please", while another penned: "SO SO GOOD!! I will scream if we don’t get a season 2! Perfection! Everyone is wonderful!", with a third adding: "Watched the whole first season, waiting on the next".

There are even some fans who were encouraging people to act to save the show – directing them to a petition that currently has 911 signatures.

Who stars in Renegade Nell?

Alongside Louisa as Nell Jackson, the cast includes Frank Dillane as Charles Devereux, Alice Kremelberg as Sofia Wilmot, Ényì Okoronkwo as Rasselas, Jake Dunn as Thomas Blancheford, Bo Bragason as Roxy Trotter, Florence Keen as George Trotter, Nick Mohammed as Billy Blind, Joely Richardson as Lady Eularia Moggerhangar and Adrian Lester as Robert Hennessey, Earl of Poynton.

© Disney+ Viewers hail it an 'incredible' must-watch

Pip Torrens and Craig Parkinson also star as Lord Blancheford and Craig Parkinson respectively.

Renegade Nell is now available to watch for free on ITVX and to stream on Disney+.