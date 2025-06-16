'Hidden gem' period drama hailed as 'addictive' by viewers now on ITVX

ITVX has acquired a number of gripping shows recently, including the four-season tech drama, Halt and Catch Fire, which has been hailed as "addictive" and "underrated" by viewers.

The fast-paced series, which first premiered in 2014, follows four people wrapped up in the '80s and '90s tech boom in a decades-spanning story.

What is Halt and Catch Fire about?

The series follows the intertwined lives of four people during the 80s technological revolution and the early days of the internet.

The story begins in Texas in the 1980s and follows a group of engineers at a small electronics company who attempt to create a home computer.

© Alamy Stock Photo/Bob Mahoney/©AMC/courtesy Everett Collection The story is told over a decade

The ITVX logline reads: "Greed, egos and tech bros — one of the decade’s best US dramas. Brilliant minds race to shape the future in this gripping tale of the birth of the PC and the rise of the internet."

Who stars in Halt and Catch Fire?

Lee Pace (Foundation) stars as Joe MacMillan, alongside Scoot McNairy (Argo) as Gordon Clark, Mackenzie Davis (Station Eleven, Black Mirror) as Cameron Howe, Kerry Bishé (Scrubs, Argo) as Donna Clark, and Toby Huss (Bookie, Fatal Attraction) as John "Bos" Bosworth.

© Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo The series follows four people during the '80s and '90s tech boom

Other recurring cast members include Morgan Hinkleman, Kathryn Newton, Alana Cavanaugh, Susanna Skaggs, and August Emerson.

What have viewers said about the show?

It's safe to say the series is popular amongst viewers, who have praised the show on social media over the years.

Hailing the series as a "hidden gem", one person wrote: "Go watch Halt and Catch Fire if you haven't checked it out. A true hidden gem, total package series - well worth the watch and re-watch, rinse and repeat!" while another agreed, writing: "I finally convinced my wife to watch Halt and Catch Fire. We just finished the final episode, and even on my third rewatch, I was totally blown away by the series. If you're into tech and haven't seen it, you've gotta watch it. It's a hidden gem!"

© Everett Collection Inc / Alamy Stock Photo Mackenzie Davis and Lee Pace star in the drama

A third fan remarked: "Halt and Catch Fire deserves way more recognition—quietly brilliant, emotionally rich, and one of the best character arcs in TV," while another added: "Underrated gem: Halt and Catch Fire might be the best show about innovation and tech! The character development over 4 seasons is absolutely incredible."

Halt and Catch Fire is available to stream on ITVX.