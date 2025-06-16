Grantchester season 10 promises juicy 'secrets' and 'personal struggles'

Calling all fans of Grantchester! The much-loved detective series is returning for its tenth season, promising even more intrigue, unexpected twists and a touch of romance.

The tenth series began filming in July last year, and while the first episode just hit screens in the US, audiences in the UK are still awaiting a release date.

Based on a collection of short stories by James Runchie, the ITV period drama sees the return of Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating, as well as season nine's Rishi Nair as Reverend Alphy Kottaram.

While UK fans eagerly await its release, here's everything we know about Grantchester season 10…

© Instagram/@rishinair What is Grantchester season 10 about? As the tenth series takes viewers back to the sleepy town of Grantchester, Alphy and Geordie are quickly drawn into a new case as they investigate a suspicious death during Easter festivities. Season ten also promises to delve into Alphy's backstory, while the partnership between Geordie and Alphy grows. The official synopsis reads: "As DI Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and Reverend Alphy Kottaram (Rishi Nair) continue to work together as a crime-solving duo in scenic Grantchester, they must also support each other through changing times, family struggles and personal secrets. "This season, Alphy feels like he’s found a home, but he’s forced to confront secrets he’s kept close to his chest. Will he be able to let anyone fully in, or must he confront truths about himself first?"

© Kudos/Masterpiece/ITV Who will be in Grantchester season 10? Alongside Robson and Rishi, other returning cast members include Al Weaver as Leonard Finch, Tessa Peake-Jones as Mrs. C, Kacey Ainsworth as Cathy Keating, Oliver Dimsdale as Daniel Marlowe, Nick Brimble as Jack Chapman, Bradley Hall as DC Larry Peters and Melissa Johns as Miss Scott. There's also a newcomer to season 10: Scottish actor Christie Russell-Brown, who plays Meg Grey, a university librarian who catches Alphy’s eye.

© ITV What have the cast and crew said? Speaking about her debut on the show, Christie Russell-Brown told Masterpiece: "I’ve been welcomed with open arms by every single person. I’m going to cry if I talk about it too much! I’m properly part of the little Grantchester family." When the news came for the season ten renewal, writer and executive producer Daisy Coulam said: "This show is a testament to our lovely team - the cast and crew. I’m so grateful and proud that we get to come back together for our tenth season and another glorious summer in Grantchester!" ITV Drama and Comedy assistant commissioner Callum Dziedzic said they "can’t wait to follow up series 9 with even more mystery, misadventure and romance", while executive producer Emma Kingsman-Llloyd added: "We are overjoyed to be filming our tenth series and bringing more of Geordie and Alphy's adventures to the screen."

© JF,Kudos/Masterpiece/ITV When will Grantchester season 10 air? While a UK release date is yet to be announced, US viewers can enjoy Grantchester season 10 on PBS now.