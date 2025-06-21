ITVX drops 'brilliant' 6-part drama hailed as "masterpiece" by viewers

ITVX has just added a new thriller to its roster of gripping shows – and it could be what keeps you glued to your sofa this weekend.

Starring Stanley Tucci, the six-part series follows a young diplomat who teams up with a public official and a lawyer to recover treasure stolen by American adventurer Frank Wild.

Keep reading for more details, including the show's plot, cast and what viewers have said.

What is La Fortuna about?

The Spanish language series, first released in 2021, sees American treasure hunter Frank Wild uncover the wreck of La Fortuna, a frigate sunk by the Royal Navy off the Atlantic coast of Spain in 1804.

When Wild ships the stolen treasure back home to Atlanta, it's down to young diplomat Alex Ventura to win it back for Spain's government, with the help of maritime rights lawyer Jonas Pierce.

© Teresa Isasi/AMC T'Nia Miller and Stanley Tucci star in La Fortuna

The full synopsis reads: "In La Fortuna, Álex Ventura, a young and inexperienced diplomat, unintentionally becomes the leader of a mission that will put all his convictions to the test: to recover the sunken treasure stolen by Frank Wild, an adventurer who travels the world plundering items of common heritage from the depths of the sea. Forming a unique team with Lucía, a combative public official, and Jonas Pierce, a brilliant American lawyer with a passion for old pirate tales, Álex sets out on the adventure of a lifetime, on which he learns about the importance of love, friendship and commitment to your own beliefs."

What have viewers said about the show?

Viewers have been full of praise for the show on social media, with one person writing: "Thank the high heavens for @AMCPlus for snatching up LA FORTUNA! What a brilliant series. If you're in a show hole get to clicking sharpish for this series," while another added: "#LaFortunaAmenábar a MASTERPIECE! can't wait for the next one!"

© Teresa Isasi/AMC The series is available to stream on ITVX

A third viewer penned: "I loved this show. Clever and well considered. If you are a fan of espionage and a story that's a win for the little guy, you will enjoy."

Who stars in La Fortuna?

Stanley Tucci leads the cast as Frank Wild, while Spanish actor Álvaro Mel plays Álex Ventura.

© Teresa Isasi/AMC The story follows a young diplomat's attempts to recover stolen treasure

Other cast members include Ana Polvorosa as Ventura's colleague, Lucia, Clarke Peters as Jonas Pierce, and T'Nia Miller as attorney Susan McLean. Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Blanca Portillo and Pedro Casablanc also feature.

La Fortuna is available to stream on ITVX.