Bridgerton fans, listen up: I've found the exact lip shade that Nicola Coughlan uses

The second part of Bridgerton Season Three has dropped, with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's onscreen romance making headlines for the popular Netflix show.

But alongside the captivating Regency-era costumes, locations and storylines, Nicola's recent beauty looks have caught our eye. The actress stunned wearing Sculpted by Aimee's HydraLip in shade Blush for a recent photoshoot.

© Instagram Nicola Coughlan wearing Sculpted by Aimee's HydraLip for a recent photoshoot

Teamed with an ombre lilac eyeshadow look and false lashes, Nicola smouldered in the BTS image. And you can shop the exact lip product at 20% off thanks to an exclusive HELLO! discount.

Shop Nicola Coughlan's exact lip product

With a comfortable balm-like texture but impressive colour payoff, give your lips the ultimate sweep of colour, hydration and moisture with Sculpted by Aimee's HydraLip. Available in 6 flattering shades, it is infused with hyaluronic acid for hydration and Jojoba Seed oil to nourish the lips for your camera-ready moment.

HydraLip in shade Blush, £16 (now £12.80 with discount code)

As one of Ireland's fastest-growing beauty brands, Sculpted by Aimee creates 'Beauty Basics for Everyone' with a comprehensive collection of skin tints, foundations and base products, plus eye, cheek and lip colours to flatter any skin type or tone.

Founded by Makeup Artist & Educator Aimee Connolly, the brand offers multi-purpose products to help you look and feel your best in minutes.

Shop our favourite makeup products from Sculpted by Aimee

The Your-Skin-But-Better Tinted Serum

This sheer skin-perfecting serum is the perfect makeup and skincare hybrid. It will nourish and protect while adding a sheer veil of colour for a natural, barely-there look. Available in 20 versatile shades, it is enriched with hyaluronic acid for long-lasting moisture and hydration and a blend of centella asiatica water and ceramides to boost skin health.

HydraTint Moisturising Tinted Serum, £23 (now £18.40 with discount code)

Founder Aimee models HydraTint in shade Golden

The Fatigue-Erasing Concealer

Available in 16 shades, this soft-focus concealer will blur and brighten while boosting skin health. Mask discolouration and signs of fatigue under the eyes with the glow-giving pearlescent microparticles plus niacinamide to lighten and hyaluronic acid to hydrate the delicate eye area. Brighten Up Concealer, £15 (now £12 with discount code)

The Magical Mascara

Available in black or brown, one of these is sold every second. With its curved brush to catch every lash, this hero mascara is designed to define, lift and lengthen in one easy application. Containing pro-vitamin B5 for a healthier, glossy-looking lash it offers both high volume and impressive lash length for those who want a glamorous, fanned-out look. MyMascara, £18 (now £14.40 with discount code)

MyMascara boasts impressive results

