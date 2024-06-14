Bridgerton fans, listen up: I've found the exact lip shade that Nicola Coughlan uses

The second part of Bridgerton Season Three has dropped, with Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's onscreen romance making headlines for the popular Netflix show.
But alongside the captivating Regency-era costumes, locations and storylines, Nicola's recent beauty looks have caught our eye. The actress stunned wearing Sculpted by Aimee's HydraLip in shade Blush for a recent photoshoot.
Teamed with an ombre lilac eyeshadow look and false lashes, Nicola smouldered in the BTS image. And you can shop the exact lip product at 20% off thanks to an exclusive HELLO! discount.
Shop Nicola Coughlan's exact lip product
As one of Ireland's fastest-growing beauty brands, Sculpted by Aimee creates 'Beauty Basics for Everyone' with a comprehensive collection of skin tints, foundations and base products, plus eye, cheek and lip colours to flatter any skin type or tone.
Founded by Makeup Artist & Educator Aimee Connolly, the brand offers multi-purpose products to help you look and feel your best in minutes.
HELLO! readers can shop the entire range with a 20% discount. Simply use code HELLO20 at checkout when shopping online.
Shop our favourite makeup products from Sculpted by Aimee
The Your-Skin-But-Better Tinted Serum
The Fatigue-Erasing Concealer
The Magical Mascara
