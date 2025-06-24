Viewers react to new 'Murder She Wrote meets Miss Marple' murder mystery with Downton Abbey star

Channel 5's latest crime show, Murder Most Puzzling, has certainly got viewers talking – but is it worth the hype? The new series, which stars Downton Abbey's beloved Phyllis Logan as amateur sleuth Cora Felton, received a divided reaction from the audience. So, is this the next Miss Marple? Here's what fans are saying…

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss, one person wrote: "Ep1 of #MurderMostPuzzling was lovely. A cosy crime with great characters! Let's give it time to develop. Curious about ep2 next week," while another person added: "I love everything about the new @channel5_tv Series 'Murder Most Puzzling'.

"It's so creative and funny. Phyllis Logan is brilliant as Cora Felton and I love her outfits!! Looking forward to the next episode."

© Channel 5 Phyllis Logan as Cora Felton in Murder Most Puzzling

Another person added: "See a lot of people complaining about #MurderMostPuzzling but I found it quite typical of the cosy murder genre. Needs a bit of room to develop, but criticising it for using typical cosy mystery tactics is ridiculous." However, others were less keen, with one posting: "Love Phyllis Logan but #MurderMostPuzzling not great.

"To have a Police Force that discloses all the details of a murder case to the public - clearly for plot purposes - is irritating. Like Death Valley, it just misses the mark & at 2hrs it plodded along. Script needs sharpening up."

© Channel 5 Phyllis Logan as Cora Felton in Murder Most Puzzling

The show follows Phyllis as Cora, a newspaper puzzle writer who finds herself embroiled in a local murder in the town of Bakerbury. After a teenage girl is found dead with a mysterious clue in her pocket, Cora is enlisted to crack the case.

The show is based on American author Parnell Hall's best-selling 'Puzzle Lady' books. Speaking about the series, Phyllis told Radio Times: "The programme is a bit like Murder She Wrote meets Miss Marple on steroids! It is a police procedural, but not as we know it, and it’s full of great characters that add so much to it, like DCI Hooper, played by Adam Best, who is just so funny, he made me laugh all the time."

Charlotte Hope as Sherry Carter in Murder Most Puzzling

She continued: "Our writer, Dominique Maloney, wrote such a clever, funny script, and that’s what I focused on for the whole shoot, because if you play the episodes as they are written you just can’t go wrong. I’ve seen a trailer and it all looks very exciting!"