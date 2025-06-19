Downton Abbey star's bingeable 6-part crime thriller with 'impeccable twist' coming to Netflix

Looking for your next crime thriller to binge-watch? Netflix is about to add the six-part series, North Shore, starring Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt, to its roster of shows – and viewers have hailed it as "fantastic" with an "impeccable twist".

The series, which first aired in Australia in 2023 before coming to ITVX in December last year, follows a British detective as he travels Down Under to solve the complex murder of a UK politician's daughter. Intrigued? Here's all you need to know about the show.

© ITV What is North Shore about? When an MP's daughter is mysteriously killed in an affluent Sydney suburb, a British detective sent to observe the investigation clashes with a local police official. The synopsis reads: "Set on and around Sydney Harbour, North Shore follows the clash of cultures when a British and an Australian detective team up to solve a complex murder mystery and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences."

© ITV Who stars in North Shore? Joanne Froggatt, known for her roles in Liar, Downton Abbey, and most recently, MobLand, leads the cast as British trade minister, Abigail Crawford. She's joined by Game of Thrones actor John Bradley, who plays London-based detective Max Drummond, who flies to Australia to join Abigail and her husband, Simon, played by Dan Spielman (New Gold Mountain, The Code). Other cast members include Kirsty Sturgess (Thirteen Lives), Rob Carlton (Paper Giants, Chandon) and Matt Passmore (Frayed, The Glades), Rhys Muldoon (Interceptor), Claire Lovering (Class of '07, The Letdown) and Chris Alosio (Surviving Summer, Next Goal Wins).

© ITV What have viewers said about the show? Following its release on ITVX, viewers praised the compelling thriller on social media and called for a second season. One person wrote: "How brilliant was #NorthShore on @ITV. Couple of amazing twists in the last episode. Can we have more please?" while another added: "Just finished watching North Shore! Fantastic drama streaming on ITVX and airing currently on Saturday Nights on ITV… Joanne Froggatt is incredible, it's been a great Australian Drama with an impeccable twist at the end." A third viewer remarked: "Binged North shore on ITV, great series and twist at the end would never have thought!! Excellent," while another applauded leading star Joanne's performance: "Gosh, Joanne Frogatt is splendid! #NorthShore on @ITV is most promising!"

© ITV How to watch North Shore North Shore comes to Netflix on Friday, 20 June. The series is available to stream on ITVX.