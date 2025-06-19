Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan reveals major surprise in marriage to famous husband

Phyllis Logan will no doubt be stealing the show in Murder Most Puzzling, and the star's biggest fan is her husband, Kevin McNally, who she married in 2011.

But back in 2017, the actress confessed to The Guardian that she never thought she'd ever marry someone like Kevin, as she was determined not to marry an actor. "My husband, Kevin [McNally, the actor], is my closest confidant; that's the way it should be with a partner," she explained. "We make sure we speak to each other every day even if one or both of us is away working.

"It's important to maintain contact – even if it's only to discuss the car tax. I didn't want to date another actor, because I thought they were vain. I always used to say that I would never have one in my house – but you can't legislate for love."

© Getty Phyllis never saw herself marrying her famous beau

The couple first met back in 1994 when they both appeared in the miniseries Love and Reason. In 1996, they welcomed their son, David, something that Phyllis was also adamant would never happen.

She confessed in the same Guardian interview: "I thought I didn't want a child for years because my career was more important to me than having a family; I was so busy.

© Getty The star was initially worried about starting a family

"It would have been nice to have had another child after our son, David, but it was tough enough having a baby for the first time at 40. But David doesn't see himself as an only child because Kevin already had his daughter, Rachel, and his stepson, Peter."

Speaking of raising David, she explained: "I have tried to pass on my parents' values. As a stepmother, you are there to be a friend. It's trickier when they are younger, but it gets better as they get older.

© Getty The star is very proud of David

"David is now 20 and at university; his passion is music, although he might act later on, you never know. What I care about most for children is that they have passion and compassion. I think David has got both – as long as he keeps that in his head and his heart."

Relationship with Kevin

While Phyllis and Kevin have been together since 1994, it was in 2011 that they decided to tie the knot. Two years later, the couple revealed that they'd been living in Chiswick. As of 2020, Phyllis and Kevin have become patrons of their local theatre, Chiswick Playhouse.

Despite having been together for so long, the couple still occasionally keep secrets, with Phyllis revealing that she had no idea that Kevin had been cast in Downton Abbey.

© Getty The couple have acted together

"No one told me it was going to happen and when Kevin said he'd got a part in Downton, I thought he was winding me up," she told the Express.

The couple worked closely on the show, with the pair sharing most of their scenes together.